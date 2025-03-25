Hard to be motorist on ‘modest income’, says Starmer
It is “extremely hard” to be a motorist “on a modest income”, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he pledged to “bear down” on costs for drivers.
The Prime Minister told The Sun that “we need to drive down the cost of motoring”, which acts as a “lifeline” for “many people”.
He made the comments as the Government unveiled plans for councils to prove they are tackling the issue of potholes or face losing the cash to fix them.
Pothole plans
Speaking to the newspaper on a visit to a garage in Cambridge as he unveiled the pothole plans, Sir Keir was asked whether he backs tougher rules for insurance companies and parking firms amid increasing prices for drivers.
The Prime Minister said: “I think we’ve got to look at all of these issues, because whether it’s insurance, whether it’s parking, whether it’s a number of other measures, it is extremely hard and difficult to be a motorist on a modest income these days.
“And, yes, I do want to bear down on all that. There’s not – in terms of what the Government can do – a lot of these are private companies, but I think that we need to drive down the cost of motoring, because that’s a lifeline for so many people.”
Priority
Asked whether it was a priority for his Government, he said: “Yeah, we need to bring the price down, the cost down.”
Sir Keir said on Monday there needs to be accountability in the system of fixing potholes.
On the same visit, the Prime Minister spoke to two members of the public who have been affected by pothole damage, one of whom told him that budgets for fixing the holes are “the wrong way around”.
Sir Keir responded: “The first thing we need to do is to get a bit of accountability into it, to know which councils are doing what where.
“How many times are they filling in holes so we can get a bit of data on that which we haven’t got?”
Bear down on public and private aggressive parking ticket scams for cynical profit. Public. My council targets me (and others) for parking outside my house. Private. There’s a car park near me which permits 30 minutes free parking but will send you a ticket for being in there for 27 minutes stating it was 31 minutes. Scam!
Repairing potholes does not work. A repair lasts a few days but after that the hole is back. I have seen repairs done during wet weather. Everyone, except the white collar workers within the councils, know that any pothole or crack needs to be completely dry and clean for tarmac to adhere.
I would prefer a top notch and affordable bus and rail public transport systems throughout the UK and particularly in Cardiff. Invest in public transport to bring the rest of the UK up to the standards politicians afford themselves in London