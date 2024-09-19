‘Hatred for English astounding,’ according to group of walkers

A group of women walkers say they won’t be returning to Wales – due to the ‘anti-English’ attitude of locals.

Amy Hurst, 56, from Clitheroe, Lancashire, claims they were not welcomed while on a walking holiday in Llanberis, Eryri, with seven women, aged between 55 and 70.

They claimed they encountered “astounding hatred for the English” during their four-day trip.

Florist Amy, part of the walking group ‘Women that Walk’ told North Wales Live: “The hatred for the English in North Wales is astounding, we will not be returning.”

Amy explained she first noticed something was awry when they arrived at their Airbnb on Friday, August 30.

She told the website: “When we first arrived there, we were walking down the street when one of us remarked on there being a funeral care place. A guy walking past overheard us and said ‘it’s free for the English!’ It was a bit strange!”

The following night, Amy claimed the group entered a pub where a man said: “Let’s not bother with these they’re bloody English.”

She added: “We had to tell him to leave us alone. We ended up leaving a pub and one of our group challenged the man and asked him why he felt the way he did – he turned into a cowering little boy! We felt a bit scared, it just felt very threatening.”

Any also claimed: “The vibe was awful all round – we were all shocked at how bad it was. I’ve been to Wales a few times – but this was really anti-English and probably anti-women too – I will not be going back.

“It’s hardly Barcelona where they want the tourists out because there are too many,” she said. “I wouldn’t recommend going there to anybody.

“It’s such a beautiful place but the people were just off – we basically just got abused.”

And on their final day, she said a member of the group went to get drinks and the pub turned all the lights out. “They clearly wanted us out as well – I’ve never had an experience which has made me feel like this before,” she said.

Tourism boss Jim Jones said: “I’m saddened to hear this group of ladies had this experience whilst visiting Llanberis. We work so hard to promote North Wales, which has a reputation for being a friendly and welcoming region.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

