‘Hatred for English astounding,’ according to group of walkers
A group of women walkers say they won’t be returning to Wales – due to the ‘anti-English’ attitude of locals.
Amy Hurst, 56, from Clitheroe, Lancashire, claims they were not welcomed while on a walking holiday in Llanberis, Eryri, with seven women, aged between 55 and 70.
They claimed they encountered “astounding hatred for the English” during their four-day trip.
Florist Amy, part of the walking group ‘Women that Walk’ told North Wales Live: “The hatred for the English in North Wales is astounding, we will not be returning.”
Amy explained she first noticed something was awry when they arrived at their Airbnb on Friday, August 30.
She told the website: “When we first arrived there, we were walking down the street when one of us remarked on there being a funeral care place. A guy walking past overheard us and said ‘it’s free for the English!’ It was a bit strange!”
The following night, Amy claimed the group entered a pub where a man said: “Let’s not bother with these they’re bloody English.”
She added: “We had to tell him to leave us alone. We ended up leaving a pub and one of our group challenged the man and asked him why he felt the way he did – he turned into a cowering little boy! We felt a bit scared, it just felt very threatening.”
Any also claimed: “The vibe was awful all round – we were all shocked at how bad it was. I’ve been to Wales a few times – but this was really anti-English and probably anti-women too – I will not be going back.
“It’s hardly Barcelona where they want the tourists out because there are too many,” she said. “I wouldn’t recommend going there to anybody.
“It’s such a beautiful place but the people were just off – we basically just got abused.”
And on their final day, she said a member of the group went to get drinks and the pub turned all the lights out. “They clearly wanted us out as well – I’ve never had an experience which has made me feel like this before,” she said.
Tourism boss Jim Jones said: “I’m saddened to hear this group of ladies had this experience whilst visiting Llanberis. We work so hard to promote North Wales, which has a reputation for being a friendly and welcoming region.”
It’s is like Barcelona. If they were educated instead of being ignorant saes maybe they would realise we don’t want their tourism
By “we” do you include Welsh people who make an honest living from tourism?
Boo hoo, unlikely it happened the way they said it did anyway. Go walk in England, you won’t have any “”anti-english”” attitude there I’m sure.
It’s like the people of Llanberis have had enough of them keeping them up at night climbing yr Wyddfa and buying up all the houses! Wow no way!!
Not aĺl Welsh people are so ignorant. I think they were unfortunate to meet intolerant people.Can’t believe that lights were turned off when ordering drinks.Stretched story maybe.!
Some nations throughout the globe are still aware of history when English armies just marched into their countries and took over, looting, changing the culture, forcing their language, grabbing what they could to further the wealth of the English crown and its empire. If they had to give back what they stole they would not have a pot to pee in and no land to stand on. Remember, they too were once the equivalent of today’s boat people over a thousand years ago. Immigrants!!! Is there any wonder that there is a slight ‘hatred’ towards them. It’s time for an… Read more »
Cari dyms eisio sylw. Y math sy’n byw debyg iawn ar eu ffonau symudol ac yn rhoi lluniau o’u brecwast a’u gwinedd arno.
There is no excuse for racism, misogyny or bigotry.
hear hear
The clue lies in “they arrived at their AirBnB”. That platform has a lot to answer for. It’s ruining communities all over the world, including Wales (and Barcelona) and is rarely being held accountable or restricted. I would never stay in an AirBnB. Stay in a hotel or a guest house (or a pub with rooms) and contribute to the tourism economy. Not line the pockets of some property investor who is sucking the life out of the community. Tourists and travellers have to be more mindful about being part of the solution not part of the problem.