Hatred towards minorities ‘frighteningly common’ in Wales

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Hatred towards minority groups is becoming “frighteningly” commonplace and “acceptable to some” in Welsh society, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member warned.

Sioned Williams cautioned Wales faces deep divisions fomented by hatred whether rooted in racism, religious intolerance, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia or ableism.

She told the Senedd: “What is frightening to me is that denying or justifying hatred towards people in Wales is now so commonplace and acceptable to some in our society.

“It’s a frightening time for minorities and people who are seen by some as legitimate targets, either for physical attacks, online attacks or political attacks.”

Ms Williams, the party’s shadow social justice secretary, reiterated Plaid Cymru’s calls for powers over justice and policing to be fully devolved to Wales. “We can’t tackle hate, which is growing, with our hands tied behind our backs,” she said.

‘Lasting harm’

The former journalist pointed to a stream of hostile comments on a Welsh Government anti-hate campaign advert on Facebook as evidence of deep and widening divisions.

Her comments came in response to an October 14 statement by Jane Hutt, the social justice secretary, who acknowledged a “worrying rise in hatred and division” in recent years.

Marking national hate crime awareness week, Ms Hutt told the Senedd the Welsh Government’s stance is “unequivocal – hate and prejudice have no place in Wales”.

The minister expressed particular concerns about a 30% rise in religious hate crime in Wales compared with last year, which followed on from a 21% increase.

She said: “Some trivialise hate crime as mere name calling. We must remind the public that hate crime is… motivated by prejudice, it causes lasting harm and undermines cohesion.”

‘Wild west’

She told the Senedd: “Social media and tech companies must do more to protect users from harm. We continue to work with Ofcom to understand how new powers will protect people.”

Altaf Hussain, the Conservatives’ shadow social justice secretary, contrasted an overall 5% increase in hate crimes in Wales with a 5% fall across England and Wales.

The surgeon-turned-Senedd member warned of “wild west” online communities fuelling people’s isolation, fear of others and driving hatred.

But he cautioned of a potential chilling effect on free speech and argued failing to tackle illegal immigration does little to foster community cohesion.

Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds warned online hate and misinformation is increasing, saying: “Many of us are targets… and the political language we use is absolutely critical.”

‘Poison’

Ms Hutt told the Senedd the Welsh Government will set up an expert group, chaired by equality campaigner Gaynor Legall, following a committee inquiry into social cohesion.

Jenny Rathbone, who chairs the Senedd’s equality committee, applauded the minister’s rapid response in accepting the report’s first recommendation within four working days.

She told Sened members: “We are in a very, very difficult situation at the moment and it can only get worse as we move towards a highly contested election next May.

“I think the conversation I’m sure many of us had with a senior policeman today tells us that this is not going to be easy.”

Her Labour colleague John Griffiths agreed, reminding politicians of their responsibilities given the fevered and, at times, poisonous atmosphere surrounding political debate.