Haunting projections to illuminate medieval Welsh castle this Halloween

Haunting projections will illuminate the ancient walls of a medieval Welsh castle and courtyard this Halloween.

Families are being invited to step into a spooky spectacle at Powis Castle and Garden in Welshpool on Friday and Saturday (October 31 and November 1) from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Hosts dressed in elegant Victorian costume will welcome visitors as they explore the medieval castle’s shadowy corridors and atmospheric interiors.

Powis Castle was built in the mid-13th century by Welsh prince – Gruffudd ap Gwenwynwyn.

It’s now owned by the National Trust although the parkland and extensive estate surrounding it are still owned by Lord Powis and the Herbert family, who have held them since 1578

The castle is said to be haunted with multiple reports of paranormal activity, including sightings of figures like a lady in black and a man in a gold-laced suit.

Spooky

Shane Logan, Powis Castle and Garden general manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Powis this Halloween. We are all looking forward to it.

“Opening out of hours ensures everyone has a chance to join in the fun as we continue to make Powis as accessible for as many people as possible.”

Sarah Johnson, visitor operations and experience manager, said: “There’s something for everyone to enjoy this Halloween.

“A lot of thought has gone into the light projections upon the castle.

“The historic castle will provide the backdrop for an eerie and mysterious evening.

“Visitors will also be able to treat themselves to warm drinks and light bites from the Courtyard Café.

“There’s no better place to sip a warming pumpkin spice latte whilst enjoying the immersive atmosphere within the courtyard.”

Pumpkin spice

Visitors are invited to dress up in fancy dress for both evenings.

Families can also enjoy the half-term Pumpkin Trail which will take place in the world-famous garden until Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

Enjoy an autumn adventure following the pumpkins as they meander down to the Great Lawn and Edwardian Formal Garden.

Normal admission applies and visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden for more details.