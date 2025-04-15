Hay Festival’s ‘Writers at Work’ participants announced

Emerging writers taking part in this year’s Hay Festival Writers at Work programme have been announced, with Welsh talent taking centre stage.

The scheme allows selected writers to engage in the literary festival’s ten days of events in Hay-on-Wye this spring.

They will also be given the opportunity to meet with publishers and agents and, crucially, with established international artists.

Open to writers working in English and Welsh across genres – fiction, creative non-fiction

and poetry – this year’s 10 successful applicants are:

• Rosy Adams

• DUKE AL

• Jade E Bradford

• Gosia Buzzanca

• Tom Cardew

• Gemma June Howell

• Esyllt Lewis

• Hattie Morrisson

• Rebecca Thomas

• Rhys Thomas

Awards

The Writers at Work project is supported by Literature Wales – the national company for the development of literature – and run by writer Tiffany Murray.

Participants to date have achieved a spread of award wins and shortlistings, including the

International Dylan Thomas Prize, Wales Book of the Year, The New Welsh Writing Award, the Wasafiri New Writing Prize, Wales Media Award, Welsh Rising Star Award, the Guardian’s Best New Novelists, and Creative Wales Award.

Established in 2016 to nurture Welsh talent writing in both languages, the programme – funded by Arts Council Wales – was paused during the Covid-19 pandemic. 2025 will mark its seventh year.

Hay Festival CEO Julie Finch said: “As a charity Hay Festival exists to open access to creative inspiration around every corner. In this spirit, our spring Festival is a great convener of writers, curious readers and – crucially – creative opportunities such as our Writers at Work programme.

“We are delighted to unveil our 2025 participants: a snapshot of Wales’ rising writing stars who will experience a programme of activities tailored to their needs, guarding and growing our creative community for the future.”

‘Delighted’

Literature Wales Artistic Director Leusa Llewelyn said: “We’re delighted to be working with Hay Festival again this year on this inspiring programme for some of Wales’ most exciting up-and-coming writers.

“This diverse cohort of writers represents a snapshot of the incredible talent we have here in Wales, and we’re excited to see where this important platform and development opportunity takes them next.”

Hay Festival runs its 38th spring edition in Powys with more than 600 events over 11 days, 22 May–1 June 2025.

Launching the best new fiction and non-fiction books, while sharing insights around global

issues, the programme sees more than 600 artists, policymakers, pioneers and

innovators take part from around the world.

Nights at the Festival are given over to great music, comedy and entertainment, while a host of free pop-up activities and performances will amaze audiences between sessions.

Events take place across eight stages in the free-to-enter festival site, which offers a range of spaces for audiences to explore and enjoy, including the Bookshop, Wild Garden, Make & Take Tent, a host of exhibitors and market stalls, cafés and restaurants, and the Family Garden where young readers can kick-start their creative journeys – plus immersive music performances all week at St Mary’s Church.

Discover the full programme online now at hayfestival.org/hay-on-wye.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

