Hazardous waste quarry not legally contaminated, council says

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A former quarry used for dumping hazardous industrial waste does not meet the legal definition of contaminated land, a council has concluded following a detailed investigation.

Caerphilly County Borough Council said extensive investigations at Ty Llwyd quarry, near Ynysddu, found the site did not meet the statutory threshold for designation as contaminated land, despite longstanding concerns from local residents.

Local campaigners have long raised the alarm about possible run-off of leachate from the site into a nearby community woodland and the wider area.

But following sampling by environmental consultants, the council – which manages the site – said the land falls short of being formally classed as “contaminated”.

If the site had met the criteria to be classed as contaminated land, it would mean it is causing “significant harm to people and property or significant pollution of controlled waters”, the council explained.

“We appreciate the concerns in the community about this site and I would like to reassure residents that robust monitoring and management will continue,” said Cllr Philippa Leonard, the council’s cabinet member for planning and public protection.

“Unfortunately, we have inherited responsibility for this former landfill site which was used as an industrial dumping ground in the 1960s and 1970s.

“Much work has been done to carefully manage and control the leachate on the site, and this work will continue in future.”

The council said consultants carried out sampling work on leachate in the landfill, groundwater around the site, streams, the Sirhowy River, surface runoff during wet weather, the soil and outdoor air.

In a summary of their report, the consultants found waste materials could become “saturated during extended wet periods, leading to leachate egress”.

But based on samples taken, they judged “significant pollution of controlled waters was not being caused”, and there was “no strong or compelling case” that the land met the definition of being “contaminated”.

Two Ynysddu ward councillors who have long called for tougher action at Ty Llwyd said they were surprised by the council’s announcement.

Dangerous chemicals

Cllr Janine Reed said “dangerous chemicals were found” at the site, and believes current legislation around defining contaminated land is “not fit for purpose” and must be strengthened.

She and Cllr Jan Jones both questioned why the council had fenced off a community woodland if it was of the opinion the land was not contaminated.

“On December 31, 2022 leachate from the quarry ran down the mountain past houses in Ynysddu,” said Cllr Jones. “After that, the council erected a fence to stop residents using the woodland below the quarry.

“The fence does not stop the contaminated leachate running down the mountain – it still does.”

Cllr Jones added the public “can see for themselves” the situation at Ty Llwyd, when it features in Michael Sheen’s new BBC documentary, ‘Buried’, on August 17.

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