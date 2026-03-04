Head of Police Federation arrested during corruption investigation

The head of the Police Federation of England and Wales has been arrested on suspicion of corruption.

A man understood to be Mukund Krishna, the chief executive of the federation, was held alongside two other suspects with connections to the organisation by City of London Police on Wednesday.

The force said its domestic corruption unit has been investigating allegations of fraud by abuse of position in relation to the federation over the last year.

Officers carried out search warrants in Wales, Somerset, London and Surrey.

Detective Superintendent James Halkett said: “The City of London Police domestic corruption unit are leading a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud made against three individuals connected to the national Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW).

“A 46-year-old man from Surrey, a 51-year-old man from Wales and a 55-year-old man from Bristol were all arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position.

“This is a complex and active investigation in which we are pursuing all lines of inquiry.”

The Police Federation represents more than 145,000 officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector in England and Wales.

A spokesman said: “We are aware that three individuals connected to the Police Federation have been arrested as part of an ongoing police investigation.

“This is a live matter and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.

“The organisation is co-operating fully with the relevant authorities.

“Our focus remains on continuing the work of the federation and representing our members across England and Wales.”