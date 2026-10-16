Head teachers’ union denies strike threat in Wales is politically motivated

Martin Shipton

The main union representing head teachers has denied that its decision to ballot for industrial action over a pay offer matching one already accepted by its members in England is politically motivated.

Negotiations over a pay deal for 2026-27 broke down this week after the Welsh Government confirmed that it intends to impose a pay award on school leaders that falls below the recommendation of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body.

The review body recommended that head teachers should receive a pay rise of 4.25%, but the Welsh Government says 3.5% is the highest it can afford without cutting school budgets.

The average head teacher in Wales has a salary of £85,000.

However, the National Association of Head Teachers in Wales – NAHT Cymru – says the Welsh Government’s decision leaves school leaders with no confidence that the current process can deliver a fair settlement. It says this is the second consecutive year in which the Welsh Government has failed to implement the independent pay review body’s recommendations in full.

ASCL Cymru, the other union representing head teachers, has accepted the 3.5% offer, as have other teaching unions. The NAHT is the only union still in dispute.

A political source told Nation.Cymru: “Last year, when the Welsh Government was run by Labour, the offer was accepted by the NAHT, even though a higher award recommended by the review body was turned down. This year, they are balloting for industrial action when Plaid Cymru is now in charge. Is there a political motivation in this?”

Anna Brychan, the Cabinet Minister for Education, is herself a former head of the NAHT in Wales. She has emphasised the need to get more money into schools to help drive improvements in educational standards.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “This week we announced £60m additional funding for Additional Learning Needs in 2026/27, of which 80% of the £56m ringfenced for the schools sector will go directly to schools, providing immediate support and capacity for the workforce to support children and young people. This funding will help reduce workload and support teacher well-being.

“We are committed to supporting the teaching profession and have agreed to a 3.5% pay increase this year for teachers and school leaders, and a 5% uplift to the unqualified teachers’ pay scale. We are sympathetic to the concerns raised during the consultation but, given the precarious financial climate, have to balance a range of responsibilities across our public services. We remain of the view that the pay award for 2026/27 is both fair and proportionate.

“We do not wish to see teachers and school leaders in Wales disadvantaged relative to those in England, and they have not been. The pay increase of 3.5% matches that for England, in line with our commitment to the no detriment principle. NAHT is not in dispute with the UK Government about pay.

“We remain fully committed to reducing workload for schools and have made significant progress on specific proposed actions with NAHT Cymru. We are ready to resume discussions on this with NAHT Cymru and employers at any time.”

Political colour

NAHT national secretary Dr Graham Gault said: “NAHT Cymru’s position is determined by the views and experiences of our members, not by the political colour of the government of the day. We have raised concerns about workload, school funding, recruitment, retention and the implementation of independent pay recommendations with successive administrations, and we will continue to do so regardless of who occupies ministerial office.

“The reality is that school leaders across Wales are operating under greater pressure than ever before.

“Members will make their judgement based on whether the Welsh Government and employers wish to adequately address the challenges facing schools and the profession, not on which party happens to be in government.

“It would be a profound mistake to dismiss the genuine concerns of school leaders as somehow party political.”

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