Headteacher appears in court accused of school assault

A headteacher has been remanded into custody following an alleged assault at a secondary school.

Anthony John Felton, 54, appeared before Swansea Magistrates’ Court accused of attempted wounding with intent.

Police were called to St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Comprehensive School in Aberavon, south Wales, on the morning of March 5.

Felton, who according to an annual report from the governing body was appointed headteacher in September 2023, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing.

He did not enter a plea to the charge he faces.

Hearing

The court heard the charge could be dealt with only at Swansea Crown Court and Felton’s next appearance was fixed for April 7 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A solicitor representing Felton did not apply for bail but said his instructions were that the defendant was indicating a guilty plea to the charge.

District Judge Christopher James remanded Felton, of Penyrheol Road, Gorseinon, Swansea into custody.

He said: “I am sending you to the crown court for the purposes of trial. You attend Swansea Crown Court on April 7.

“Until then you will be remanded into custody.”

The alleged victim, who is 51, has been discharged from hospital with minor injuries, South Wales Police said.

