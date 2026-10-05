Headteachers back strikes amid row over school funding and pay

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Schools in two Welsh counties could face industrial action from headteachers over funding for additional learning needs (ALN) and pay.

Members of the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) Cymru have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in Flintshire and Wrexham if Welsh Government fails to improve wage conditions and pump more money into ALN support.

The ballot saw 74% of NAHT Cymru members take part, with 93% supporting industrial action short of a strike while 72.5% backed strike action if progress is not made.

NAHT Cymru is asking Welsh Government to implement the pay recommendation of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body (IWPRB) in full- giving teaching staff a 4.225% pay rise this year.

It is also asking for the future application ‘no detriment’ principle for teachers and school leaders in Wales – meaning they would always receive a pay award at least in line with that of their counterparts in England.

On ALN funding it seeks adequate levels of funding, fair distribution of that funding and transparency over how funds are distributed.

The ballot comes after months of attempts by NAHT Cymru to secure a negotiated resolution through engagement with Welsh Government.

Kerina Hanson, President of NAHT Cymru, said: “This is an extraordinary result and one which should command the attention of every political party and every decision-maker in Wales.

“Our members have spoken clearly. They are deeply concerned about the future of school leadership, the continuing pressures arising from the underfunding of ALN provision and the undermining of an independent pay review process.

“School leaders have spent years stepping in where others have stepped back. They have absorbed pressure, compensated for funding shortfalls and carried increasing responsibility. This result tells us that patience is running out.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Officials met with NAHT Cymru representatives and we remain committed to continuing meaningful engagement on the issues of concern to their members.”

The ballot casts new doubt over whether strike action will affect school pupils in Flintshire and Wrexham.

This summer Unite also balloted teachers across both counties to gauge support for industrial action over the pay award.

That ballot did not secure the support it needed.

Flintshire County Council declined to comment on the outcome of the Unite ballot but a Wrexham Council spokesperson said: “The council notes the outcome of the ballot for strike and are pleased to note that no industrial action is currently planned.

“We continue to work constructively with staff and their representatives.”

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