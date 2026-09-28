Healey to pledge ‘new era of industrialisation’ in address to Labour conference

John Healey will pledge to take Britain forward into a “new age of industrialisation” when he addresses the Labour Party conference for the first time as Chancellor on Monday.

The former defence secretary is expected to argue that the UK cannot return to the coal mines of its past, while setting out a positive economic vision based on modern industry.

Describing his politics as “shaped by the industrial heartlands of South Yorkshire”, he is expected to point to the example of the former Orgreave mine, now the site of Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park.

He will say: “Our coal mines are not coming back.

“But this is how Britain’s industrial past is being remade now for the modern world.

“This is the new age of industrialisation. A new confidence in Britain.”

Mr Healey, who quit as Sir Keir Starmer’s defence secretary in a row over funding for the military, is also expected to confirm more support for Britain’s shipbuilding industry, with investment in the Royal Navy’s Scottish submarine base at its heart.

He will confirm that three new floating docks at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, will be procured through a UK-only competition.

Known as Programme Euston, plans for the new docks were first set out in 2023 and are expected to upgrade Faslane’s facilities for the next generation of British submarines.

The Ministry of Defence has previously said they are expected to come into service in the early 2030s, and the docks form part of a wider £15 billion upgrade programme for the Royal Navy’s shipyards.

The announcement follows a commitment by Louise Haigh, the First Secretary of State, who said on Sunday the Government would commission a new marine research vessel as part of plans for a “new era of reindustrialisation”.

Mr Healey is expected to announce £115 million in funding for the ship, which is also set to come into service in the early 2030s.

Ahead of his speech, he said: “By backing British shipyards, we are not only boosting national security but also securing resilience in the industries that will drive growth today while building the capabilities the country needs for the future.”

Plans for a new age of industrialisation echo Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s pledge to prioritise “reindustrialisation” as a way of boosting Britain’s sluggish growth.

But the Chancellor’s conference speech coincides with more gloomy economic news from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

In a survey published on Monday, the CBI found private sector firms saw falling activity in the three months up to September, and expect activity to continue to decline for the rest of the year.

Much of that decline was driven by retail and services, with manufacturing declining more moderately.

CBI deputy chief economist Alpesh Paleja said rising energy and employment costs combined with weak demand were continuing to put pressure on profit margins.

He added: “Uncertainty ahead of next month’s Budget is also holding back activity in some sectors.

“Against the backdrop of renewed fiscal pressures, the Budget must draw a clear red line under any more rises in the cost of hiring, investing and doing business.”

Shadow chancellor Andrew Griffith said: “These are more reheated announcements without clarity on where the money is coming from. Additional docks were announced months ago in the defence investment plan, which still has a £4.7 billion black hole.

“John Healey resigned warning that Labour’s failure to fund defence was making Britain unsafe. Now that he is Chancellor, he still won’t fund the 3% target he walked out over.

“Labour are running scared of making the tough choices needed to pay for Britain’s defence. All they can offer is reannounced docks and more hot air from Healey. Only the Conservatives will cut the welfare bill to fund defence.”

GMB, one of the biggest unions in shipbuilding, has campaigned for Programme Euston to be awarded to Navantia shipyards in Methil and Belfast, and welcomed the UK-only tender.

Robert Deavy, GMB Scotland senior organiser in engineering, said defence procurement must help create and protect skilled jobs and apprenticeships in the UK while underpinning local economies.

He said: “For far too long, huge UK contracts have been sent around the world to fund good jobs everywhere but here.

“The world has changed though and it is good to see a UK Government ready to invest in our sovereign industrial capability. It is beyond time.

“Programme Euston is a potentially transformative contract and promising it will remain in the UK will create optimism not only in Methil but in yards around the country.

“We urge the Scottish Government to work with UK ministers to deliver the investment needed to support the necessary apprenticeships and training to secure this contract.”