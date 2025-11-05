Health board accused of cancelling Christmas

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

North Wales’ health board has denied an accusation it has “cancelled Christmas” after carrying out a review of rotas ahead of the festive period.

Nurses working at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan have claimed annual leave over the festive period was cancelled “without consultation or explanation”.

However Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has denied this, stating that there has been “no instruction to cancel staff leave”.

Delyth Williams, Head of Nursing for Surgery, Anaesthetics, and Critical Care at Glan Clwyd Hospital, said: “I can confirm there has been no instruction to cancel staff leave.

“Earlier this year, it was agreed that annual leave for the Christmas period would be approved closer to the time to help ensure safe staffing levels are maintained.

“A recent review of the rota was carried out to make sure staffing levels over the Christmas period are safe.

“We are working closely with staff to review requests and accommodate where possible while ensuring patient safety remains our top priority.”

The complaint letter was sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service by a member of staff – who wished to remain anonymous – “on behalf of nursing staff at Glan Clwyd Hospital”.

Upset

The letter read: “Recently, staff were informed that all annual leave over the Christmas and New Year period has been cancelled without consultation or explanation.

“This decision has caused considerable upset, as the leave had been formally approved back in March, and many colleagues had already made family and financial arrangements based on that approval.

“We fully appreciate the challenges the health board faces with staffing pressures during the winter months.

“However, this decision appears inconsistent, as it has resulted in some areas being overstaffed for that two-week period, despite the fact that staffing levels throughout November have been below normal.

“There is concern that the move is less about maintaining safe staffing levels within individual units and more about covering gaps elsewhere in the hospital but also cost cutting as they have stopped using agency staff.

“A blanket ban on the use of agency staff has also raised fears that nurses may be reallocated to unfamiliar departments, where they are expected to work outside their normal areas of expertise.

“This situation can be stressful for staff and could place both patient safety and professional registration at risk.

“Many staff feel that this approach goes against the hospital’s stated commitment to being a ‘family friendly’ employer.

“The timing of this decision, just before Christmas, has had a significant emotional impact on nurses who had looked forward to spending time with their families after a challenging year.

“May I take this opportunity to remind you that during a pandemic the annual leave of staff over this period was honoured.”

‘Fairness’

The letter added: “It is also worth noting that Christmas is a Christian holiday, and staff have expressed concern that annual leave over this period has been withdrawn when leave for other religious holidays and religious denominations are not treated in the same way.

“This raises questions about fairness and consistency in how the organisation supports staff from all backgrounds and beliefs.”