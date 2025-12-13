Health board brings back masks in key hospital areas as winter viruses surge

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has reintroduced face masks in parts of its hospitals as rising levels of flu and other winter viruses place increasing pressure on services across north Wales.

From this week, anyone attending Emergency Departments or other admission, assessment and triage areas will be required to wear a fluid-resistant face mask unless medically exempt.

Masks will be available at hospital entrances, and additional clinical areas treating highly vulnerable patients may also introduce mandatory masking based on local risk assessments.

The move follows a sharp rise in flu and respiratory illness within Betsi Cadwaladr hospitals, with infection prevention teams monitoring transmission daily.

Health board leaders say the measure is necessary to limit the spread of illness and protect patients who are at heightened risk of serious complications.

“We monitor cases of flu and other winter infections every day, and are now introducing face masks in those areas of our hospitals where the risk is currently greatest,” said Angela Wood, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery.

“We are prepared to step up to compulsory masking in all areas of our hospitals if we judge that this is necessary in the days ahead. But we continue to urge people across north Wales to follow our simple guidance to help keep themselves and vulnerable people in our hospitals as safe as possible this winter.”

Alongside reintroducing masks, the health board is increasing cleaning routines, boosting ventilation where possible and warning that some wards may have to impose visiting restrictions if infections continue to rise.

The public is being asked not to visit hospitals if they have symptoms of flu, colds, sore throats or high temperatures. Anyone with vomiting or diarrhoea must wait 48 hours after symptoms end before attending. People are also encouraged to take up winter vaccines, wash hands regularly, avoid sitting on patient beds and follow basic respiratory hygiene.

Hywel Dda

The return of masking measures come after Hywel Dda University Health Board introduced similar rules earlier this week.

Hywel Dda, which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, has made mask-wearing mandatory for all staff and visitors in clinical areas after reporting a “growing number” of flu and respiratory virus cases.

Both health boards say the steps are precautionary but necessary to protect vulnerable patients and frontline staff during what is expected to be a difficult winter for NHS services.