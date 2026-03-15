Health board celebrates mother and child duos delivering care this Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, a Welsh health board is celebrating the many mother and child duos who deliver patient care across their services.

One such family is Kelly Brown and her daughters, Hannah, Laura and Lucy who all work for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Following in their mother’s footsteps, all three daughters have pursued careers in health care, each contributing to patient care in their own way.

For the past four years, Kelly has worked as a Memory Link Worker, supporting patients and families affected by cognitive impairment and dementia, and helping them navigate what can often be a challenging and emotional time.

Prior to becoming a Memory Link Worker, Kelly worked as a Health Care Support Worker for 16 years, gaining extensive frontline experience in patient care.

Reflecting on her career, Kelly said: “That time shaped my passion for patient-centred care and continues to influence the way I support families today.

“Working in the same organisation as my daughters makes me incredibly proud. We each play different roles within the Health Board, but we share the same commitment to caring for others.

“Working here isn’t just a job – it’s something that means a great deal to our family.

“Caring for others has always been at the heart of what we do, and I feel privileged to continue doing that every day.”

Kelly’s daughters are also based at the University Hospital of Wales, each contributing to patient care in different ways.

Hannah has worked in the Gynaecology Unit for 12 years as a Health Care Support Worker, supporting women through sensitive and sometimes difficult experiences.

She said: “My role is all about providing compassionate, hands-on care and being there for patients when they need reassurance and kindness the most.”

In May 2025, Hannah also received the Health Hero award in recognition of the outstanding care and compassion she provides to emergency gynaecology patients.

Laura began her career at Cardiff and Vale as a Health Care Support Worker 12 years ago and has since progressed into the role of Patient Flow Co‑ordinator in the Emergency Unit. She supports patient flow across the department and assessment areas to help ensure safe and timely care.

Laura said: “I’m so proud of the incredible women in my family. My mum inspires me every day with her passion for supporting patients with cognitive impairment and her dedication to going above and beyond for her patients.”

Lucy, the youngest sibling, began her career with the Health Board seven years ago as a Health Care Support Worker in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She has since qualified as a registered nurse after completing a flexi nursing degree, and now cares for some of the most vulnerable babies while supporting families through emotional and uncertain times.

She said: “As the youngest in the family, I grew up watching my mother and sisters be advocates for their patients and always going above and beyond for them. Seeing their compassion and dedication inspired me to follow the same path.

“We share the same commitment to caring for patients, and I’m proud to represent the Health Board alongside my mam and sisters.”

Outside of work, the family spend as much time together as their shift patterns allow, whether that’s meeting for a quick coffee during breaks or catching up on the walk in from the car park before a shift.

Nursing has long been part of the family’s story. Kelly was inspired by her mother, Gloria, who worked as a staff nurse at the former miner’s hospital in Caerphilly.

Reminiscing about her mother, Kelly said: “Although my mum sadly passed away before two of my daughters were born, her kindness, dedication and the stories shared about her have continued to inspire our family.

“They’ve played a big part in encouraging us to pursue careers in healthcare. I think it’s fair to say nursing runs in our blood.”