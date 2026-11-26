Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

The Chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board says he will listen to and support all staff as it acts on the recommendations of a report that highlighted major leadership problems.

The Well-Led Review published earlier this week identified serious failings among senior leadership which left staff fearful of raising concerns and unclear about who was actually in charge.

It concluded that the failings had a direct impact on clinical outcomes by removing decision making from local teams and were a central factor in BCUHB remaining in special measures for three years.

The report – which made 21 recommendations – did not however suggest wholesale changes to the board.

Now Dyfed Edwards, Chair of BCUHB, has praised staff who spoke honestly to the review about the reality of working within Wales’ largest health board – covering the whole of North Wales – and pledged to keep listening.

“We have heard what you say,” he said. “We are listening and we need to work together to act and work in a different way in order to progress and make sure you can come into work feeling you can give of your best, feeling supported and feeling that you can make a difference.

“So many of our people are committed and go way beyond in order to deliver services for our communities. I am really grateful for everybody’s efforts.”

Mr Edwards did say he was glad that one common criticism of BCUHB – it’s size – had been dismissed by the review.

The size of BCUHB was described as an ‘asset’ by the independent panel – a claim Mr Edwards believes the board must now prove correct.

“Hopefully we can park that debate now,” he said. “We don’t have to come back to it and continually have people saying ‘if they only broke it up, then everything would be alright’.”

“What we need to make sure is that we can actually use our size as an asset, not a problem.”

The review’s recommendations were designed to repair trust and communication between senior leadership and staff and make BCUHB a well organised, functioning NHS Health Board once more.

“Our approach is going to be different,” said Mr Edwards. “Our ways of working are going to be different and the whole staff and the health board are going to be able to contribute to the future.

“I’m hoping that both staff and patients will be able to feel that things are different. It’s going to take time. It’s not going to happen overnight and we’ve got to address some issues in the short term.

“We need support from Welsh Government, we’ve got gaps in the executive team, we’ve got a lack of capacity in some areas. We need government working with us in partnership if we to succeed but I believe we will.”

The review also set out a timetable for recovery – with milestones to be reached within six months, within two years and beyond.

Committed

Mr Edwards admitted that the initial changes would be difficult but said the board was totally committed to ending Betsi’s ongoing troubles.

“Six months is not a lot of time to influence change in the NHS,” he said. “I certainly think we’re up to it. I think staff will want to understand that we will be doing things differently rather than rinse and repeat.

“We are not beyond improvement. We can get ourselves in a good place. So in that sense, what we need to do is to grab that with both hands and signal to people that Yeah, we’re going to do things differently. Our approach is going to be different. Our ways of working are going to be different. And the whole staff and the board are going to be able to contribute to the future.

“Firstly, we’ve got to think about the way we work, the way we engage with staff. We’ve got to work in ways that staff not only feel engaged, but actually feel ownership of things so that they can influence outcomes.

“That is something we need to advance quickly. It will signal a different way of working, a different culture rather than top down, with people on all levels feeling they can make that contribution.

“We’ve got 20,000 people who’ve got the potential to be leaders and if we are to change, if we are to improve in a sustainable way, it’s got to mean that we’re getting staff across the health board involved and contributing.”

The board will soon have new leadership regardless of the review after it was revealed Chief Executive Carol Shillabeer would be moving on to lead Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Health Board in January.

While Mr Edwards could give no clues as to Ms Shillabeer’s replacement, he said he was in talks with Welsh Government about the position.