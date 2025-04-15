Health board considering appeal after a building earmarked for health support work was sold to a charity

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A health board is considering whether or not to pursue a planning appeal after a building earmarked for drug, alcohol and health support work was sold to a third party.

Carmarthenshire Council’s planning department had recommended plans submitted by Hywel Dda University Health Board to site a range of drug, alcohol, and health and well-being services at the office building on Traeth Ffordd, North Dock, for approval.

The proposals proved controversial due to the proposed relocation to the building of Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service (DDAS) from the town’s Vaughan Street. Many residents feared anti-social behaviour would increase and were worried about safety risks for drug users being helped by DDAS due to the proximity to the dock itself.

The council’s planning committee turned the application down in September 2023 on the grounds it was completely out of character with the area and hadn’t included any risk assessment, community impact assessment or safeguards for residents and businesses.

Traeth Ffordd

Hywel Dda, which was acting on behalf of a regional area planning board tasked with overseeing drug and alcohol services, appealed the decision – and a hearing was due to start on April 30.

However, it’s emerged that an offer on the Traeth Ffordd building from a domestic abuse support charity called Threshold DAS has been accepted. Its chief executive, Victoria Pedicini, said people in the area strongly supported its move there, although it will also maintain its presence on John Street.

She said: “For a couple of years we have been searching for suitable premises to accommodate our growing staff team at Threshold DAS. Securing this building in North Dock is a fantastic opportunity for us, and I’m really pleased to have finally found a space that meets our needs.

“It’s the perfect place for us to develop and expand our team, as well as increase our capacity to support the community. I’m absolutely thrilled to be moving and delighted that our offer has been accepted. We plan to move to North Dock as soon as the transaction is completed and hope to be settled in before the end of the summer.”

Office space

The charity will use the Traeth Ffordd building for office space. Its chairwoman, Juliet Phillips-James, said: “We’re delighted to have secured new premises here in North Dock, Llanelli, which will provide a much-improved working environment for our dedicated staff.”

Carmarthenshire councillors Sean Rees and Louvain Roberts, who represent Llanelli’s Glanymor ward, described Threshold DAS’s announcement as very positive news for the community. They urged the area planning board to withdraw the appeal.

In response the health board said it was aware the building has been sold, subject to contract. It said it was now considering its position and would make a decision about the appeal in the near future.

Ardiana Gjini, the health board’s director of public health, said: “Although this news is disappointing, we believe a new health improvement and well-being centre in Llanelli is essential to the health board’s strategy of shifting services from treating illness, to promoting and supporting wellness, working with partners, patients and public to enable our community to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and tackle the leading causes of preventable ill health and early death.”

One potential alternative site could be the former Ty’r Nant county council offices adjacent to Parc Trostre Retail Park. Cllrs Rees and Roberts said this option should be considered. Speaking last month the health board said it had considered the former office building but that it was deemed to be too far from the town centre and lacking sufficient public transport links. It added though that it intended to take another look at it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

