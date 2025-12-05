Health board criticised for using expensive consultants

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A retired consultant has criticised Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) over high management costs, underinvestment in community hospitals, and the use of expensive external staff.

Jonathan Osborne FRCS, a former ear, nose, and throat surgeon at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, claims the health board, which remains in special measures, is prioritising management consultants and temporary doctors over patient care.

He also claims that overcrowding in hospitals, insourcing practices, and unfilled vacancies are driving up costs while failing to improve services.

BCUHB’s chief executive Carol Shillabeer said the board “fully recognises the financial and operational challenges we face, and we have been taking firm action to put services on a more sustainable footing”.

But Mr Osborne, who has previously described A&E as “war zones”, said: “Is the Betsi A&E crisis over? The Welsh Government tells us all will be well, as more suits arrive from Cardiff to ‘assist’ the well-paid managers to improve the situation. We are told the board cannot afford community hospitals but seemingly can afford management consultants. Unfortunate choice of priorities.

“Perhaps we can locate some savings for the beleaguered board? Management consultancies… Corridor care in A&E means more nurses too are needed for the patients. But how many? Betsi executives weren’t content to accept the advice of their experienced consultant leaders to calculate the number required, so they solicited well-heeled management accountants to produce a report which, strangely, cited the very same number of nurses as their own senior staff advised! Unfortunately, once the £3 million consultancy bill had been paid, there wasn’t enough money left to pay for them all.”

“Insourcing… External doctors are shipped in at weekends to see ‘long waiters’ on the outpatient lists. Unfortunately, they lack access to the hospital computer systems and cannot order tests, but they can list the patients for surgery, all which means the patients need a further review, either to order the tests or because the operation listed is either unnecessary or the wrong one entirely. This duplication of resources is expensive, and it’s dangerous.”

“Other bills… We’ve noted a huge agency staffing bill of £72 million in 2022/23 to cover unfilled medical and nursing vacancies. There has been a staggering £2.3million increase in management salaries in 2023-4, and millions spent on white elephant projects like the empty Caledfryn Building in Denbigh that the GPs can’t use.”

‘Hidden costs’

He added: “And what are the hidden costs of hospital overcrowding? Operating theatres are standing idle while surgical teams wait for surgical beds to be freed up. How are those waiting lists tackled? By paying to send those patients for operations in private hospitals. What is it going to take for Betsi to realise that investing in community hospitals will not only help the A&E crisis, but also bring down the bill.”

She added: “Welsh Government asked what additional support the Health Board needed to accelerate improvement and we have welcomed the announcement of expert assistance to work alongside our teams. This support will not reduce budgets for patient care and is focused entirely on strengthening day-to-day operational performance.

“One of the solutions to relieving pressure in Emergency Departments is through strengthening community and preventative care. The answer to overcrowded hospitals isn’t simply more beds. Part of the answer lies in helping people to stay well for longer, and for more patients to be able to leave hospital safely and more quickly when they are medically fit to do so. This is why we are investing in new wellbeing centres, reablement services, and closer working with local partners.”

Agency costs

She added: “Since 2023, we have halved agency costs and since September we have delivered more than 17,500 extra weekend outpatient appointments to ensure patients are seen sooner.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We have set clear expectations for all health boards, including Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, to reduce emergency department long stays and complete ambulance handovers within 45 minutes. We have invested more than £200m this year to help manage more people in the community and avoid hospital admissions.”

He added: “Despite some signs of improvement since the health board was escalated to special measures in February 2023, it has faced significant and persistent challenges. We have announced further measures to support BCUHB which are necessary to address these and to ensure people receive the care they deserve.”