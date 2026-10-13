Health board declares incident as hospital faces ‘exceptional pressure’

Nation.Cymru staff

A health board has declared a business continuity incident as services face “exceptional pressure”, with some planned appointments and procedures potentially postponed.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said the pressure was particularly acute at the University Hospital of Wales.

The declaration means the board is taking additional steps to manage demand and maintain safe care. Services remain open and emergency care is still available.

In a statement issued by chief operating officer Paul Bostock, the board said: “To help create additional capacity, some planned appointments and procedures may need to be postponed.

“We will continue to prioritise urgent, time-critical and cancer care, as well as patients who have been waiting a long time.”

Patients whose appointments are affected will be contacted directly. Anyone who does not hear from the health board should attend as planned.

The board said it would continue planned care at its other hospital sites wherever possible.

It also urged people to use the NHS service most appropriate to their needs, including community pharmacies for common illnesses, GPs for non-emergency health concerns and NHS 111 Wales if they are unsure where to seek help.

Families of patients who are ready to leave hospital are being asked to help with arrangements for them to return home or move to a suitable setting for ongoing care.

The statement added: “Emergency care remains available. If you are seriously ill or need emergency care, please continue to seek urgent medical help.”

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