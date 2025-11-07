Health board denies staff claims Christmas leave was cancelled

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

North Wales’ health board has again dismissed accusations that it has cancelled staff Christmas leave at short notice at a hospital.

Earlier this week, nursing staff claimed Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board had cancelled leave over the festive period “without consultation or explanation” at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

The claim came in the form of a letter from nursing staff based at the hospital, who asked to remain anonymous.

This claim was denied by the health board’s head of nursing for surgery, anaesthetics, and critical care at Glan Clwyd, Delyth Williams, who said: “I can confirm there has been no instruction to cancel staff leave.”

But another nurse at the hospital forwarded an email they’d received from a nursing head to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, informing staff Christmas and New Year leave would be cancelled.

Whilst the email related to one department at the hospital, the health board has reiterated that no leave has been cancelled.

The email, which was sent from a senior nurse manager to staff, read: “I am very sorry but I have just been informed that annual leave Christmas and New Year weeks have been cancelled by authority of the Director of Nursing.

“Bank holidays can be taken. I have been asked to complete the off-duty by the end of the day tomorrow and it will then be approved.

“Really sorry for any inconvenience, and my door is open, but this has come from the top.”

Angela Wood, BCUHB’s executive director of nursing and midwifery, said: “I can categorically deny there has been any instruction to cancel leave after it was approved.

“It was agreed earlier this year that leave for the Christmas period would be approved closer to the time. This is to assure us we have safe staffing levels over the holiday period.”

She added: “Once staffing levels are confirmed, then the roster is being reviewed to ensure a fair allocation of time off during the festive period. Patient safety is our number one priority, as it is for all of our colleagues.

“Although we have not been shown the original message you quote, the content is incorrect.

“If any communications around this have been misinterpreted by local teams, we would wish to reassure them and encourage them to speak to their local Head of Nursing and Director of Nursing to discuss.

“We value the work our nurses do for our patients and we will continue to work with them to review all leave requests.”