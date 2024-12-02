Health board fails in bid to prevent Greggs expansion

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Health chiefs have been foiled in their bid to prevent Greggs from opening a larger store as it would sell “unhealthy food”.

The popular chain, that describes itself as “the UK’s leading bakery food-on-the-go retailer” will move into a vacant shop next to its existing store on George Street in the centre of Pontypool.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board attempted to thwart the expansion by objecting to the firm’s application to change the use class of the building at 13 to 15 George Street which is thought was last occupied by Superdrug.

Summary

Unusually Torfaen council’s planning department hasn’t made the full comments from the NHS board available but a summary are included in the report which granted the change of use application.

The report stated: “One representation was received from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which raises the following concerns: proliferation of food and drink outlets within the town centre; location of the unit to educational setting; the nature of the occupier selling un-healthy foods.”

But planning officer Tom Braithwaite said the relocation of the store wouldn’t mean there are too many food and drink outlets and neither would the firm’s selection of savour goods such as the Steak Bake and sweat treats harm the “vitality” of the town centre.

Mixed retail

Mr Braithwaite also said the type of goods sold couldn’t determine the application as it was for mixed retail and food and drink uses so could be operated by any business in those use classes. His report stated: “The nature of the occupier and the goods that they sell in this instance cannot prejudice the favourable determination of this application, and on balance does not warrant refusal of the scheme presented.”

He also said there is limited power to address concern about fast food outlets being close to schools. His report stated: “Whilst these observations are taken into consideration, there is limited planning policy context to justify opposition of this use operating within a specific location, and therefore this has been given limited weight.”

Healthier choices

A statement submitted by planning agents accompanying the application stated: “In 2023, Greggs far exceeded their target for 30 per cent of the items on their shelves to be healthier choices. In fact, 40 per cent of the range was a healthier option. Greggs define a ‘healthier option’ as one that contains fewer than 400 calories and with no red traffic lights, based on the UK Government’s voluntary nutrition labelling scheme.”

The statement also said the move will increase the number of jobs available and a store of the size proposed would be expected to employ 1 full-time and 13 part-time posts.

