Health board ‘gave credence to whitewash report on failing maternity unit’

Martin Shipton

Parents seeking improvements at a maternity unit deemed potentially unsafe have been angered by an FoI disclosure which shows a health board gave credence to an unpublished report that largely exonerated the service and criticised their campaign.

Healthcare Inspectorate Wales concluded in September 2023 that the safety and wellbeing of mothers and babies could not be guaranteed at the unit run by Swansea Bay University Health Board at Swansea’s Singleton Hospital.

Earlier this month a report based on statements made to NHS Wales’ patient watchdog Llais during interviews with more than 500 women who had used the unit revealed a shocking catalogue of negative experiences.

Yet documents released to the parents’ campaign group show that the health board has a different emphasis that borders on exonerating the unit.

Briefing note

A briefing note for the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Health Jeremy Miles in October 2024 stated:”The Chair of the health board [Jan Williams] felt the statement by Niche [the consultancy appointed to advise on the review of the service and that has accused parents of making false allegations] was a balanced one.

“There were concerns from the health board that although the families reference 70 families are involved in their (alternative) review, there was little evidence to suggest this

number. The behaviour of the family [lead campaigners Rob and Sian Channon] has also put off some families from engaging in the health board review.

“The Chair of the health board asked whether [the Welsh Government] would consider taking over its review, as there is a major risk it could collapse. The Chair suggested this would be likely to happen should the family be forced into the review in any capacity. Officials’ response was this is a conversation that has not been had with the Cabinet Secretary, nor was it in our plans.”

“One of the action points from the meeting was for “officials to think of plan B in case [the] review collapses”.

Medical negligence

In a joint statement, Mr and Mrs Channon, whose son Gethin, now six, suffered catastrophic brain injuries as a result of medical negligence at the unit, said: “The documents obtained from an FoI to the Welsh Government show, yet again, the true behaviour of both Swansea Bay University Health Board and the Welsh Government.

“While 500 women were coming forward to Llais Cymru to share horrifying stories of maternity failings in Singleton Hospital, the Health Board was telling the Welsh Government that families in our support group didn’t exist.

“For years they denied Gethin existed as a victim, saying that what happened to him was ‘just one of those things’, choosing to cover up how he was seriously harmed. As recently as October top leaders were doing the same with all other victims.

“Further, Jan Williams, the current Chair of the Health Board, defended the eight page briefing note written by Kate Jury, Managing Partner of Niche and the Governance Lead of the Maternity Review. The briefing note attacked us, accusing us of faking grief; Jan Williams told the Welsh Government the briefing note was a ‘balanced one’.

“This behaviour also happened under the old Chair, but we expected more from Ms Williams. We didn’t expect such disrespect and disregard. The organisation refuses to learn from mistakes and has made no effort to improve its culture.

“The same document shows that the Health Board asked the Welsh Government to take over running of its collapsing, discredited maternity review. Something we had long been asking for, but Jeremy Miles or his officials refused to step up, refused to do the right thing. Instead they abandoned mothers and babies to a review which was and remains a scam.

“Jeremy Miles sat three feet away from me in a Senedd meeting room apologising earlier this month, all while he knew he had failed a massive test of leadership. Knowing the Health Board had denied that victims existed months earlier. The Welsh Government seems to accept this poor corporate culture without comment.

“Just over a month after Jeremy Miles refused to take over the discredited, collapsing review we now know that in secret the same review had given the Health Board pretty much the all clear on its maternity service.

“Incredibly in November 2024, the Governance lead of the review, found ‘reasonable assurance’ on nearly all the areas the Llais Cymru report would tear apart this month. This was a secret and ‘private’ report to the Board. If the review had any credibility left (it doesn’t) then this would be the final straw. Presumably it has been kept secret because the conclusions are so laughable and go against every bit of evidence, including the stories of over 500 women.

“Every single person working in the review should be ashamed. They have set the safety of mothers and babies in Swansea Bay back by 20 years.

“Jeremy Miles and the leadership of Swansea Bay University Health Board have more hard questions to answer. As always they will deny everything and find a reason to blame us instead.”

‘Culture change’

Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on health at the Senedd, said: “When things go wrong in the NHS, it’s important that mistakes are acknowledged and that the need for improvement is accepted.

“There needs to be a culture change so that patients with legitimate grievances are taken seriously and action is taken to right wrongs.

“The way these parents have been treated is appalling.

“Never again should an organisation like the Niche Consultancy be hired to defend the interests of the health board and carry out a hit job on parents who have suffered terribly as a result of medical failings.”

