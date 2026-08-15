Health board hits back after criticism over care funding

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A health board says it is working to resolve outstanding issues over care fee payments after councillors warned taxpayers were being left to pick up the bill.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board responded after concerns were raised at a Conwy County Council scrutiny committee meeting over delays in payments and the financial pressure being placed on the authority.

The council is forecasting a £1.27m overspend on its budget this year.

Councillors heard that some of the pressure related to care packages for people discharged from hospital, as well as disputes over funding arrangements involving Continuing Healthcare (CHC).

Russell Caldicott, Executive Director of Finance at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said the organisation was working with the council to resolve the outstanding cases.

He said: “We continue to work closely with Care Forum Wales and care home providers regarding care home fee rates.

“We currently have a very small number of outstanding cases relating to Conwy Council and are working closely with relevant officers to ensure due process is followed by all parties and that these matters are resolved in a timely manner.

“As a health board, we apply the continuing healthcare (CHC) framework requirements consistently and robustly to ensure appropriate funding arrangements are in place based on eligibility.”

But Cllr Cheryl Carlisle, Conwy County Council’s Carers’ Champion, remained critical of the health board.

She said: “Conwy Council tax payers are having to pick up the considerable financial tab as Social Care cannot leave our residents without suitable care and support when they are at their most vulnerable.

“Betsi consistently short change the residents and local authorities of north Wales, and it has to stop.”

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