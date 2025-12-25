Health board introduces dedicated ketamine treatment service amid rising use

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A specialist group established in response to an increase in ketamine use, aims to prevent users needing hospital services.

The group was launched in June due to increased demand on health services from people using the class B drug, which is an anaesthetic and can cause serious bladder problems with some cases requiring removal.

Patients with bladder and kidney problems are treated by the urology department based at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.

Councillors, who were briefed on drug related deaths in Gwent and services to support users, were told a rise in ketamine use had led the establishment of the group.

Maria Evans, from Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, told the council meeting: “In the last six months we’ve had to set up a ketamine pathway unit inside the urology unit at the Royal Gwent due to the number of people needing new bladders as a result of ketamine use.”

A spokesman for the health board said a “clinical pathway” is intended to show the best route for treating a specific condition.

Due to an increase in patients presenting with problems caused by ketamine use it set up the dedicated working group or “task and finish group” bringing together urology specialists as well as drug support workers and service users.

It discusses how to address ketamine use and how to raise awareness of the risks involved as well as treatment short of having a bladder removed and replaced with a urostomy bag to collect urine, which is known as cystectomy.

The health board spokesman said despite the increase in ketamine use cystectomy remains a rare treatment for ketamine patients but any requiring bladder removal are put on a regular waiting list and cancer patients will always have a higher priority.

The spokesman said: “The pathway we are discussing is to raise awareness of a identified problem. Its to try to prevent ketamine users needing to use hospital resources.

“If we can raise awareness of the dangers of ketamine use to the bladder and kidneys we may prevent any complications at all if a person decides against taking it. Ketamine users with minor problems with their bladder in the early stages just need help and support to stop. That’s where collaborating with drug and alcohol services can help as they can support them to stop ketamine

“This is about health promotion and education of both young people and parents, raising awareness of a growing problem and treating early problems out of the NHS setting, therefore preventing unnecessary pressures to the system.”