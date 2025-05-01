Health board introduces innovative technology to help pregnant women with Type 1 Diabetes

A health board has introduced groundbreaking new technology that promises to transform the experience of pregnant women living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is offering women who are already pregnant or are planning a pregnancy an ‘artificial pancreas’ which is made up of an insulin pump, a glucose sensor, and an advanced algorithm running on a mobile phone application.

The artificial pancreas will then calculate and deliver precise insulin dosages required before and during pregnancy.

Glucose levels

Dr Lisa Forrest, Consultant Physician, Diabetes and General Medicine at Hywel Dda said: “Women with Type 1 diabetes often have difficulties managing their glucose levels before and during pregnancy. This can result in complications for newborns, such as premature birth, high birth weight, and the need for intensive care.

“However, reducing blood glucose levels before and during pregnancy has been shown to reduce the risk of serious adverse outcomes, including birth defects, stillbirth, and neonatal death.”

“This ‘artificial pancreas’ can transform these women’s experience of pregnancy – helping to make this special time in a woman’s life less stressful and more enjoyable.”

Training

The Hywel Dda diabetes team underwent training on the new technology last year and in December 2024 eight women who were pregnant or planning pregnancy started using the Ypsopump (insulin pump) alongside the hybrid closed loop CAM APS FX Algorithm.

Dr Forrest added: “A report published in 2023 looked at the use of ‘artificial pancreas’ technology with the insulin pump and the CAM APS FX hybrid closed loop algorithm during pregnancy.

“Compared to traditional insulin therapy methods, women who used the technology during pregnancy spent more time with their glucose levels in the pregnancy target range, were less likely to have blood pressure complications during pregnancy and gained less weight.

“They also reported that using the system lessened the physical, mental and emotional demands of managing their diabetes and increased their confidence to reach glucose targets, improved sleep and decreased their stress and anxiety.”

Michelle Jones from Milford Haven, who is one of the mums-to-be who have benefitted from the artificial pancreas treatment, said: “I did have concerns about pregnancy. I got diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when I was about 19 and I’m 36 now. When I was in my 20s, I was warned about my blood sugar levels and how controlled they’d need to be during pregnancy, because there is a risk for you and the baby.

“My main concern was for the baby – things like miscarriages and stillbirths or you can get birth defects.

When Michelle told the diabetes team that she wanted to try for a baby, she was using a diabetes pen.

Trial

“The team were monitoring my blood sugar levels to ensure that they were in the best place that they could be. But I couldn’t get the results that I needed with the pens, so they put me then onto the pump. It was a trial, but my levels improved drastically. So that really supported me and helped me.

“The artificial pancreas just changed everything really. Sometimes if your blood sugar levels aren’t in range, it gives you that confidence, that bit of reassurance that it’s going to help you correct your levels. It’s given me tighter control with my glucose levels.”

Another benefit for Michelle is that the Hywel Dda diabetes team can monitor her levels remotely, which means she doesn’t have to travel to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen for every appointment.

“The team can monitor me through the app, so they can download all my data,” Michelle explained. “Every two weeks they can bring up my data on the computer and I can just have a phone call appointment which saves travelling an hour in the car to Glangwili. I still go to appointments but not so often.

“I hope other women have the same opportunities that I’ve had.”

National roll out of the ‘artificial pancreas’ technology began in October 2024 with the aim of offering all pregnant women living with type 1 diabetes this technology by March 2027.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

