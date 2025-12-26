Health board issues guidance to protect mental wellbeing in winter

Clinical Psychologists at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board’s Live Well Service have prepared some gentle, practical tips to help people stay connected, look after their wellbeing, and find moments of comfort and balance through the colder months.

Keep a gentle daily rhythm

Winter can disrupt your sense of flow, so having a soft, flexible routine can help you feel grounded. This doesn’t need to be demanding; waking up around the same time, opening the blinds, or choosing one small focus for the day can bring a little steadiness, even on low energy days.

Seek out daylight

Daylight can lift your mood and support your natural body clock. If heading outside feels possible, a short walk or a few minutes outside can be refreshing. If not, sitting near a window, opening curtains early or letting in fresh air for a moment still helps you feel connected to the world outside.

Move your body

Movement doesn’t have to be strenuous to be valuable. Gentle stretches and light mobility exercises can ease tension and support your wellbeing. On days when you have more energy, a walk may feel good but small, gentle motions count just as much.

Stay connected

Reaching out to others can bring warmth during the colder months, even in small ways. A brief message, a voice note, or a short call can remind you that you’re not alone. Connecting doesn’t have to be social events or long conversations, the little moments of contact matter too.

Create comfort

Winter invites us to slow down and seek comfort. Soft lighting, warm clothing, favourite scents, cosy blankets or a hot drink can all help your mind and body relax. Choose whatever helps you feel safe, soothed and gently supported.

Allow yourself time to engage with simple joys

Small moments of enjoyment can brighten a winter day. Listening to music, watching a comforting show, gently crafting, trying a new recipe or enjoying an audiobook are all ways to bring lightness. Little pockets of joy and can make a big difference to our wellbeing.

Treat yourself with kindness

Self-compassion means offering yourself the same understanding and patience you would give a friend. Winter can feel heavy, especially if your energy is limited, so try to speak kindly to yourself, honour your pace, and let go of the pressure to “push through.” Resting isn’t failing, it’s caring for yourself. Allow space for your feelings and give yourself permission to do things in the way that feels right for you.

Look after your physical wellbeing

Warmth, nourishment and rest are especially important in winter. Eat balanced meals that feel comforting, keep hydrated, and engage in gentle self-care activities that help your body and mind feel rested e.g. taking a warm bath. Prioritise sleep and where possible allow your body any extra rest it asks for.

Pause

Mindfulness can be as simple as engaging your senses in paying attention to one small detail e.g. the feel of a warm blanket, the sound of the kettle, the colour of the sky. Taking even a moment to notice something soothing can help settle your mind. A small comfort box with calming items can also provide grounding when you need it.

Write things down, if it feels helpful

Journaling can help you gently sort through thoughts or recognise things you’re grateful for. Your writing doesn’t need to be detailed, even one sentence or a few words can help. Use your journal to reflect or simply express how you’re feeling. Making short lists can help with planning and prioritising the things we need to action and help you feel steadier. This can be a way to support your future self, not to add expectations.

Ask for help when you need it

You deserve support. Reaching out to someone you trust, a support service, or a health professional is an act of care, not weakness. Keeping helpful numbers or contacts saved where you can easily find them can make asking for support feel less overwhelming when things are difficult.

You can contact your GP for support with your mental or physical health, even if you’re not sure what you need yet. If you feel more urgent help is needed, you can call NHS 111 Wales and press 2 to speak directly to mental health professionals who can offer guidance and support.

If you prefer to talk anonymously or outside usual hours, compassionate help is available through helplines such as the Samaritans (116 123) and Shout (text SHOUT to 85258).

More information on support available can be found on the Cardiff and Vale UHB website on the Support Organisations and Charities page.