Health board launches new consultation on future of stroke services

Mark Mansfield

Stroke services across west Wales could be reorganised under new proposals aimed at improving specialist care and meeting national standards.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has launched a second public consultation on plans affecting services at its four main hospitals after deciding more feedback was needed before making a final decision.

The consultation, which opened on May 28 and runs until July 26, forms part of the health board’s wider Clinical Services Plan, which aims to tackle pressures and staffing problems affecting key hospital services.

At an extraordinary board meeting in February, decisions were made on eight service areas, but no final agreement was reached on stroke care.

The health board said current stroke services do not consistently meet national standards and are spread too thinly across four hospital sites, with no specialist stroke cover available seven days a week.

Officials warned this can affect patient recovery and outcomes.

Following further work, board members have now backed a preferred option combining elements of proposals previously suggested by local communities during the first consultation phase in summer 2025.

Under the preferred model:

A 24-hour acute stroke and rehabilitation unit would be based at Glangwili Hospital

A stroke rehabilitation unit would remain at Bronglais Hospital

Patients attending Prince Philip Hospital and Withybush Hospital would initially be treated and then transferred to Glangwili or a specialist thrombectomy centre if required

The board said the preferred option had been tested to the same level of detail as earlier proposals and had support from clinical and operational teams.

Neil Wooding, chair of the health board, said the latest consultation was an important stage before any final decision is made.

He said: “Today’s decision means we can now return to our communities to ask their views on a preferred option.

“The option was developed using suggestions put forward by our communities in the first place. This is an important step before any final decision on stroke services is made.”

He added: “We are committed to working together to ensure we provide the best possible care for our patients, including the best outcomes for people who suffer a stroke.”

Take part

Mark Henwood, executive medical director, encouraged residents and staff to take part in the consultation.

He said: “We know how important stroke services are to the people we serve and to our staff.

“Your experiences and feedback will play a vital role in helping us make well-informed decisions to deliver the best possible outcomes for patients.”

The health board said it will hold public drop-in sessions, online events, community outreach meetings and hospital visits during the consultation period.

Information about the second phase of the consultation, including event details, the questionnaire and documents in accessible formats and languages, is available on the Health Board’s dedicated consultation webpages: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/stroke-consultation/