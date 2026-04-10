Health board launches new service for deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired patients

Patients who use British Sign Language are now able to access hospital services more easily following the introduction of a new video-based interpreting system in south Wales.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has partnered with Convo (formerly SignLive) to launch a Virtual Relay Service (VRS), allowing deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired patients to communicate with healthcare staff in real time via a sign language interpreter.

The system enables users to connect through video on their phone, with an interpreter relaying the conversation between the patient and the health board. Staff receiving the call experience it in the same way as a standard phone call, while the video link remains active if the patient is transferred between services.

The service is already connected to key sites including switchboard services, St David’s Hospital, Barry Hospital and Cardiff Royal Infirmary, with plans to expand access further in phases. QR codes are also expected to be introduced across hospital sites to allow direct connection to the service.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to improve accessibility for patients with additional communication needs. British Sign Language is currently the third most requested language for interpretation across the health board.

Existing support includes face-to-face interpretation and a 24-hour video and telephone interpreting service, accessible via mobile devices on hospital wards.

Angela Hughes, Assistant Director of Patient Experience, said the introduction of the new system marked an important step forward.

She said: “Introducing a Virtual Relay Service is an important step in the implementation of the Welsh Government’s Accessible Information Standards, ensuring that every patient can communicate with us easily and confidently.

“By offering real-time access to British Sign Language interpretation, we’re removing barriers and creating a more inclusive and equitable experience across our hospitals.

“We’re proud to work with Convo to expand the ways in which d/Deaf patients can connect with our teams, and we are committed to work with patients and communities to understand how we can improve access to our services, and the information we provide.”

Deaf awareness training

The health board said it also plans to expand deaf awareness training for staff and continue working with local communities and organisations including the British Deaf Association.

Officials are encouraging patients to provide feedback as the service develops, with the aim of improving access and communication across healthcare services.