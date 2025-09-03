Health board objects to town’s new takeaway over obesity fears

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh health board and a healthy food partnership have objected to plans to turn a town’s former beauty salon in into a takeaway.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, September 4, councillors will receive a report on an application lodged by Greg Williams back in March.

Mr Williams wants to change the use of 49 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale from a commercial property into a takeaway and drinking establishment.

The report explains that the proposal could create three jobs.

‘Departure’

The scheme is being brought before councillors because it is a “departure” from what should be allowed in this part of the town under the Local Development Plan (LDP).

The report said: “The LDP map identifies that the property is located within Ebbw Vale town centre boundary and in the primary retail area.”

Aneurin Bevan University Heath Board covers the whole of Gwent.

The report said: “The health board have objected on the grounds that increased access to unhealthy food retail outlets can be associated with increased weight in the general population and increased living with overweight/obesity and unhealthy eating behaviours among children living in low-income areas.”

In 2018 there were 125 fast food outlets per 100,000 population in Blaenau Gwent, which is the third highest for a local authority in Wales.

By 2023 there were 142 fast food outlets per 100,000, which is a 13.5 per cent increase.

The report said: “They advise that the location of this site is not appropriate due to the proliferation/concentration of existing hot food takeaways/restaurants selling food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar.”

But Blaenau Gwent planners say that there are no planning policies local or nationwide which takes this into account and would: “restrict the provision of fast-food takeaways.”

Retail

Blaenau Gwent Food Partnership alos objected to the proposals ad said that keeping the building as a retail unit is “vital” for a thriving high street.

The partnersghip believe that another takeaway would increase an “already excessive number of takeaways and would exacerbate the current public health crisis.”

Blaenau Gwent planners said: “Whilst their concerns are noted, the previous uses as a beauty salon and retail store have been marketed with very little interest.

“The proposed use is considered acceptable in this instance and results in the occupation of an otherwise vacant unit.”

The property has been empty since the beauty salon closed in January and had been on the market since then.

Five viewings have taken place during that time.

The Blaenau Gwent Annual Monitoring Report (AMR) monitors the percentage of A1 uses in the primary retail areas has stated that there is only one other takeaway in this specific part of Ebbw Vale.

The report said: “It is considered that the use has the potential to increase footfall into the area and have a more beneficial impact on the vitality and viability of the town centre.

“On balance, the departure is deemed acceptable in this case.”

Due to this planning officers will recommend that councillors approve the scheme.