Health board pledges commitment to end HIV transmission in Wales by 2030

A health board has formally signed a pledge to become a Fast Track Region, launching Fast Track West Wales, a regional commitment to end HIV transmission by 2030.

As part of the pledge, Hywel Dda University Health Board will work to reduce stigma surrounding HIV across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire.

The pledge was signed by Chief Executive Dr Phil Kloer, Executive Director of Public Health Dr Ardiana Gjini, and Sexual Health Consultant Dr Adam Tyler.

Network

By joining the global Fast Track Cities initiative, Hywel Dda UHB becomes part of a growing network of regions across Wales and cities internationally working to eliminate new HIV transmissions through increased testing, prevention, treatment, improved access to support services, and tackling stigma.

Dr Ardiana Gjini said: “Becoming a Fast Track Region represents a powerful commitment to our communities. Fast Track West Wales is not only about ending new HIV transmissions, it’s about challenging stigma and ensuring dignity for those living with HIV.

“HIV has long been associated with LGBTQIA+ communities, but it’s essential to understand that HIV does not discriminate, anyone can be affected.”

Compassion

Dr Gjini finished: “Our upcoming campaigns will focus on broadening public understanding and fostering greater compassion.”

Fast Track West Wales forms part of Fast Track Cymru, a national programme that brings together health services, local authorities, voluntary organisations, and people with lived experience. The initiative will focus on equity, access, and education, ensuring no one is left behind.

According to the most recent Public Health Wales data, there were 119 new HIV diagnoses in Wales in 2023, a 15.5% increase on 2022. However, the number of late diagnoses decreased, improving patient prospects and enabling health services to provide better support.

For more information about Fast Track Cymru, visit Fast Track Cymru – Ending HIV in Wales

