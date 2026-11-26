Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A council has identified a major risk to its services from proposed changes to healthcare provision across the county.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet on Tuesday, November 24, councillors received a report asking for the “escalation” of the risk posed by the Better Together proposals onto the council’s strategic risk register.

The risk, according to the report, is that: “The Better Together service transformation proposals are implemented, then demand may increase across council services, particularly Adult Social Care, resulting in increased financial pressures, workforce and capacity challenges, and a heightened risk of inequalities for Powys residents if sufficient community support arrangements are not in place.”

In October, PTHB started a 14-week consultation on a number of proposals, which will be decided next spring.

Council leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) said that the proposed “controls” the council could put in place to manage this risk were contained in the report.

These include talking to PTHB throughout the consultation and any potential implementation phases to ensure council concerns are understood by the health board, and seeking assurance regarding community capacity, workforce plans and implementation timelines.

The report explains that financial risks to the council need to be identified and addressed, particularly who pays for any changes that could see demand move from health to council services.

Cabinet member for Adult Social Services, Cllr Pete Roberts (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod South), said: “The Better Together proposals are a significant change to how the health board are planning to deliver health care across the county.

“They hope to deliver more support to people in their own home, which may have a positive impact in terms of reducing the need for residential care.

“But it will have an impact on the authority in terms of the need for domiciliary care, and we need to explore the implications of that on our workforce.

“We have concerns about some of the proposed changes, which would result in some people being unable to access loved ones in hospital due to the loss of beds.”

He explained that the recent UK Covid-19 inquiry report had highlighted that the loss of contact with loved ones during the pandemic’s initial phases had caused a “significant detrimental impact” on patients with dementia.

Reversal of ambition

Cllr Roberts continued: “With the reduction of community beds, we may be supporting people who have been discharged from hospital to residential care, rather than a community bed leading to home.

“This would lead to a reversal in our ambition of supporting people at home and move people into residential care before they would need it.”

He stressed that there were a number of issues that may have “unintended consequences” for the council.

Cabinet agreed to escalate the risk.

The Better Together 14-week consultation started on October 5 and will close on January 10, 2027.

Of the 13 drop-in events across Powys, three remain. They take place from 2pm to 7pm at: The Welfare, Ystradgynlais, Wednesday, November 25. Welshpool Town Hall on Tuesday, December 1. Elephant & Castle Hotel in Newtown on Thursday, December 3.

Online meetings will also take place from 6:30pm to 8pm on Monday, December 7, and Thursday, January 7, 2027.

The proposals are: