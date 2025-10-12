Health Board reassures families as hospice beds close temporarily

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has moved to reassure residents of Ynys Môn and Gwynedd that palliative and end-of-life care will continue, despite the temporary closure of inpatient beds at St David’s Hospice in Holyhead later this month.

The charity announced in July that its four-bed inpatient unit at Ysbyty Penrhos Stanley would close from October 2025, citing rising running costs and reduced income.

Services at its Bangor and Llandudno sites will continue as normal, while the Holyhead beds will be reviewed in July 2026.

Additional demand

The facility, which supported an average of seven patients per month, has been described as a valued part of local provision. However, the Health Board stressed that community and hospital-based services already deliver the vast majority of palliative care across north-west Wales and have capacity to meet the additional demand.

Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said the priority was ensuring continuity of care. “This includes the provision of district nursing teams, accessible 24 hours a day, specialist palliative care support available seven days per week, and the Marie Curie night service,” she said. “Staff working within these teams are trained and experienced in meeting the needs of palliative care patients, and additional training will be provided as required.”

She added that patients would continue to have a choice of where they receive care – at home, in hospital, or at St David’s Hospice in Llandudno.

The Health Board is also fast-tracking applications for Holyhead hospice staff who wish to join its nurse bank.

‘Heavy heart’

St David’s Hospice said the decision to close the Holyhead unit had been taken “with a heavy heart” after attempts to mitigate financial pressures failed. “The combination of rising running costs and reduced income have made it economically unviable to continue operating all three sites,” a spokesperson said.

The charity, which relies heavily on fundraising and donations to cover its £6m annual running costs, confirmed in July that staff were in consultation, with some jobs at risk.

It pledged to focus on strengthening its remaining services to ensure patients in Anglesey, Conwy and Gwynedd continue to receive high-quality, sustainable care.

Denbighshire-based St David’s Hospice provides specialist support to more than 1,000 adults and families every year across north Wales. It has emphasised that care would remain free of charge to patients and families.