Health board recruits specialist nurses to support end-of-life care

A health board has appointed two new specialist nurses to strengthen care for patients and families during end-of-life and bereavement.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has recruited Kathi Ellis and Gemma Sweetman as SWAN Bereavement Nurses.

Their role will be to embed the SWAN Model for End of Life and Bereavement Care, which aims to ensure compassionate support for patients and their loved ones.

Acts of care

The model encourages staff to focus on small but significant acts of care – from providing comfort packs for relatives to creating memory boxes – as well as using a swan symbol by the bedside to prompt staff to respond with extra sensitivity.

Kathi Ellis, who previously worked as an advanced nurse practitioner in oncology triage at Glan Clwyd Hospital, said her experience in hospices had shaped her understanding of families’ needs at the end of life.

“It’s an opportunity to shape a more compassionate, patient and family-centred approach to care,” she said.

‘Greater consistency’

Gemma Sweetman, formerly a ward sister at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, said the aim was to bring greater consistency across the health board.

“We will be working closely with staff across different departments to embed the principles of the SWAN model,” she said. “Our goal is to ensure every patient and family receives the highest standard of care, whatever the ward or department.”

The roles are initially funded by Macmillan Cancer Support and support the Welsh Government’s National Bereavement Framework and Bereavement Pathways.

Angela Wood, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Health Board, said:

“The SWAN model is recognised as best practice in bereavement care. These roles will help equip staff with the knowledge and tools to provide the most appropriate care at the most difficult of times.”

End-of-life care has been identified as a ministerial priority in Wales, with the Health Board saying it is committed to embedding the approach across its services.