Health board reintroduces face masks to hospitals as winter infections rise

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has reintroduced mandatory face mask wearing and tightened visiting arrangements across its hospital sites following a sharp rise in winter illnesses.

The measures were announced as hospitals across Gwent report increasing cases of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. The Health Board said the decision was taken to protect vulnerable patients and maintain safe services during a challenging winter period.

From now on, all staff, patients and visitors are required to wear face masks when entering hospital sites, including wards, Emergency Departments, Minor Injury Units and other clinical settings. Masks will be available at entrances to wards and clinical areas.

The Health Board said it had previously introduced similar measures in October, when illness levels rose, before stepping them down as pressures eased. However, a further increase in infections has led to the reintroduction of restrictions.

Alongside mask wearing, people are being asked to limit attendance with patients wherever possible and not to visit hospital sites if they have symptoms of illness. Where wards or bays are closed due to outbreaks, visiting will only be permitted for specific reasons, including end-of-life care, supporting patients who need assistance, fulfilling a carer’s role, or attending important discussions about treatment or discharge.

In a statement, the Health Board urged the public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of infection. Announcing the change the health board said:

“ Wear a mask when attending any hospital site, wash hands regularly, get your vaccination for flu, RSV and COVID-19 boosters if you are eligible”

The Health Board thanked patients, visitors and staff for their cooperation, stressing that these measures are vital to protect both patients and the workforce during the winter months.

The situation is not unique to Gwent. Other health boards across Wales including Betsi Cadwaladr and Hywel Dda have also introduced similar precautions as respiratory viruses spread early and rapidly this winter.

Sharon Daniel, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience at Hywel Dda UHB, said the move was necessary due to a growing number of patients needing care for flu and other respiratory viruses. She also reminded visitors to only attend hospital sites if they are feeling well and to wait 48 hours after symptoms have cleared before visiting.

Health boards across Wales continue to review infection levels regularly and have warned that visiting arrangements may change at short notice if pressures increase further.