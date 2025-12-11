Health board reintroduces mask-wearing in all clinical areas

Hywel Dda University Health Board has reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing for all staff and visitors in clinical and patient-facing areas from today (11 December).

The move comes as hospitals across west Wales see a sharp rise in flu and other respiratory infections.

The health board, which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, said the measure is a proactive step to limit the spread of winter viruses that are increasingly placing pressure on local services.

All staff – regardless of role – must now wear a surgical mask when working in clinical spaces or interacting directly with patients, unless specific personal protective equipment (PPE) has been advised. Visitors attending outpatient appointments, wards or any patient-facing area in hospitals or community settings will also be required to wear a mask.

Sharon Daniel, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience, said the rise in cases had prompted the move.

“We are seeing a growing number of people with flu and other respiratory viruses needing our care and need to take this proactive step to limit the spread within our services and sites,” she said. “This change is effective immediately, and our Infection Prevention colleagues will be reviewing the situation regularly.”

Ms Daniel urged people not to visit hospitals if they feel unwell, asking the public to wait 48 hours after symptoms of flu, colds, sickness or diarrhoea have resolved before attending healthcare sites.

“This helps protect our most vulnerable patients and ensures staff remain well enough to care for those who need us most,” she added.

While visiting has not yet been restricted, Daniel warned that this could change at short notice if infections continue to rise.

Masks will be available at hospital entrances and all clinical areas.

The health board is also encouraging the public to support the NHS by practising regular handwashing and ensuring vaccinations are up to date.

“A simple way to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe this winter is to have a flu vaccination,” Ms Daniel said, noting that RSV and COVID-19 boosters remain available for eligible groups.

Information on how to access vaccines locally is available here, or by calling 0300 303 8322 (option 1), or emailing [email protected]