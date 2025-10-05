Health board rolls out new app to make NHS services more accessible for British Sign Language users

British Sign Language (BSL) users in Powys can now contact their GP, dentist, optician or pharmacy directly through a new free app.

The Convo app connects patients to a live interpreter who can make calls and translate conversations in real time.

The app, formerly known as SignLive, has previously been available in Powys Teaching Health Board hospitals — but has now expanded to cover more than 80 GP surgeries, NHS dentists, opticians and pharmacies across the county.

The move makes Powys the most accessible area in Wales, and one of the best in the UK, for deaf residents needing to contact health services using BSL.

Milestone

Adam Pearce, who works on equality and Welsh language services at Powys Teaching Health Board, said the expansion marks a major milestone for inclusive healthcare.

“BSL users often struggle to use phone services. If you can’t hear, a phone isn’t helpful. Convo fixes that,” he said.

“Now BSL signers can contact their GP, hospital, dentist, optician or pharmacy just like our hearing patients can. We think we’re the first health board in Wales — and maybe the UK — to offer this level of coverage.”

Debra Wood-Lawson, Executive Director for People and Culture at Powys Teaching Health Board, said the development coincides with the launch of updated NHS Wales guidance on accessible communication.

‘Proud’

“Powys is proud to lead the way in making healthcare easier to access for everyone,” she said. “This is about ensuring all our patients — regardless of their hearing — can receive care without barriers.”

Convo is free to use for anyone in Powys. Users simply download the app to a smartphone or tablet, select the service they wish to contact from a community directory, and connect to an interpreter.

The interpreter can make calls, leave messages, arrange call-backs, or even join appointments live to support communication between patients and healthcare providers.