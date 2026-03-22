Health board to consider changes to adult mental health support

A decision is due next week on whether changes to how adults access routine mental health support in west Wales should be made permanent.

Hywel Dda University Health Board will consider proposals at a public board meeting on March 26 to retain a revised GP referral pathway first introduced in Ceredigion and potentially extend it across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

Since March 2025, adults in Ceredigion seeking routine mental health support have been directed by their GP to contact the NHS 111 Wales “press 2” service, rather than being referred directly to community mental health teams.

The change was introduced as a temporary measure to manage ongoing staffing shortages within local services.

Under the system, patients receive an initial telephone assessment from a wellbeing practitioner, supervised by a registered mental health nurse, before being offered advice, support or onward referral where needed.

Health board officials say the approach has helped maintain access to care, while ensuring those with more complex needs can still be seen face-to-face by specialist teams.

The temporary pathway was extended until the end of March 2026 following a board decision last November. A nine-week engagement exercise, involving patients, clinicians and third sector organisations, was also carried out to assess the impact of making the change permanent.

Andrew Carruthers, chief operating officer at the health board, said the feedback gathered would be central to the decision.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their views and experiences with us.

“I’d also like to thank West Wales Action for Mental Health for their support to ensure we heard from patients, including people with lived experience, alongside GPs, primary care teams, mental health staff and third sector partners and stakeholders.

“Our priority is to ensure mental health services remain accessible, equitable and sustainable. The temporary change in Ceredigion has shown some positive benefits, and the feedback we have received from people across all three counties will play an important role in shaping the Board’s decision.”

GPs have continued to refer patients with urgent or complex needs directly to community mental health teams, and have access to a dedicated professional support line for advice.

The board will review the evidence and consultation findings before deciding whether to adopt the pathway permanently and expand it across the region.