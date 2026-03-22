Health board to discuss changes to hospital services

A decision on the future of temporary changes to hospital services in Powys will be taken at a public board meeting later this month.

Powys Teaching Health Board will meet on March 25 to consider whether a series of measures introduced in 2024 should remain in place while longer-term plans for healthcare across the county are developed.

The temporary changes affect Minor Injury Units (MIUs) and community hospital inpatient care. They were brought in amid staffing shortages that had led to short-notice closures and concerns about patient safety.

Under the revised arrangements, MIUs in Brecon and Llandrindod Wells now operate between 8am and 8pm, while new “Ready to Go Home” units have been established in Llanidloes and Bronllys alongside enhanced rehabilitation services in Brecon and Newtown.

Health board officials say the changes have been kept under review over the past year, with evidence gathered from patient outcomes, staff feedback, clinical data and public engagement.

According to the board, the current model has improved reliability and safety by stabilising opening hours and removing lone working in MIUs. It has also reduced hospital stays, improved patient flow and cut reliance on agency staff.

Officials say feedback from patients and staff has been broadly positive, with no evidence of harm linked to the changes. There have also been wider benefits, including reduced use of hospital beds outside the county, although this has meant some patients are treated away from their nearest community hospital.

The board’s executive team is now recommending that the temporary arrangements remain in place for the time being.

‘Strength of feeling’

In a statement ahead of the meeting, the health board said it recognised the “strength of feeling” among local communities about the future of their hospitals.

However, it said decisions could not be made in isolation, given Powys’ rural geography and reliance on a limited number of specialist staff.

Longer-term plans for services will instead be considered through the board’s “Better Together” programme, which is expected to go out to formal consultation later this year. The programme aims to set out how community health services should be delivered across Powys over the next 10 to 25 years.

If approved, the temporary measures will continue while that wider review is carried out, with final decisions on permanent service changes expected following consultation in 2026 or 2027.

The board meeting will be held in public from 9.30am on March 25, with papers and a livestream available via the health board’s website.