Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A health board could ask the Welsh Government for nearly £50m in extra cash after falling £2.7m short of its savings target for the first seven months of the financial year.

Members of Powys Teaching Health Board will be asked on Wednesday, 25 November, to approve a request for up to £43.767m in strategic cash support and a further £5.904m in working capital support.

The board’s finance report says it will need the strategic cash in February to meet its financial obligations. The Welsh Government has set a deadline of 7 December for the formal request.

By the end of October, the health board had spent £309.025m and received £281.149m, leaving a deficit of £27.876m. That was £1.828m more than it had planned for at that point in the year. Its annual budget is £468m.

The board had delivered just under £9m in savings by the end of October, against a target of nearly £11.7m for that point in the year. The report identifies commissioning and mental health as the main areas where savings fell short.

It also points to spending pressures in acute mental health services, including placements with private providers and the use of locum staff. The use of agency staff outside wards was also identified as a pressure.

Despite the higher-than-planned deficit in October, the forecast for the full year has improved by £885,000, from £44.652m to £43.767m. That is because the health board expects to pay less into the Welsh Risk Pool, which helps NHS bodies manage legal claims and other risks.

The report describes the revised forecast as “ambitious”. The board has identified schemes forecast to save just over £23m this year, slightly above its £22.881m target, but some of those savings are still at risk. It expects the schemes to deliver about £19.4m in recurring savings, nearly £3.5m short of its target for savings that can be sustained in future years.

The report also says the board paid 93.2% of non-NHS invoices within 30 days in the second quarter, below its 95% target. It attributes the delays to the time taken to approve invoices for complex care and some agency staffing.