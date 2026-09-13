Health board to offer meningitis vaccines at universities

Nation.Cymru staff

First-year students are to be offered meningitis B vaccinations at university campuses as part of a new health board programme.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board will run walk-in clinics at universities across Cardiff during September and October, with students able to receive the vaccine without an appointment.

The clinics are aimed at students under 25 who are entering higher education or residential further education for the first time this autumn.

The MenB vaccine requires two doses four weeks apart, and students are being encouraged to receive their first dose during September so they can complete the course the following month.

Clinics will be held at the University of South Wales’ Atrium Campus on September 15-17 and October 13-15.

Cardiff Metropolitan University will host clinics at its Cyncoed and Llandaff campuses on September 18, 21 and 22, followed by further sessions on October 16, 19 and 20.

At Cardiff University, clinics will be held at the Centre for Student Life in Cathays on September 23, 24 and 28, and October 21, 22 and 26.

Further clinics will take place at Cardigan House at the University Hospital of Wales on October 2 and 30.

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama will host clinics on September 25 and October 28.

All the clinics will run from 10am until 4pm and no appointment is required.

Dr Claire Beynon, Executive Director of Public Health at Cardiff and Vale UHB, said: “Starting university is an exciting time, and getting your meningitis B vaccine during Freshers’ Week is a simple but important step to help protect yourself.

“Meningitis B can develop very quickly and can cause serious illness, including meningitis and sepsis, with potentially life-changing or fatal consequences.

“Students living and socialising closely together can be at increased risk of spreading meningococcal bacteria, so taking up the vaccine when it is offered is an important way to reduce that risk.

“And it doesn’t have to get in the way of enjoying the start of university life – getting vaccinated during Freshers’ Week means you can get this important health step done while you’re settling in, meeting new people and making the most of everything university has to offer.”

The clinics form part of the wider vaccination programme launched earlier this year following an outbreak of invasive meningococcal disease in Kent, which has resulted in 21 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Shared accommodation

First-year university students are considered at greater risk of MenB infection because of increased social mixing and living in shared accommodation.

The vaccine is available to those born on or after July 21, 2001 who are attending higher education or residential further education for the first time from autumn 2026.

Students should bring evidence that they are first-year undergraduates, such as an offer letter.

Those who received their first MenB dose at a community clinic during the summer can attend one of the university clinics for their second vaccination.

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