Health board urged to reconsider stroke unit switch

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Calls have been made for a health board to review its decision to move a stroke unit to another hospital as patients face “severe challenges”.

The stroke unit will move from Prince Charles Hospital in Gurnos to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisan, with Merthyr Tydfil councillors questioning the move.

A notice of motion from the Independent group going to full council in Merthyr on Wednesday, June 11 raises ongoing concerns about the impact that moving the acute stroke unit is having.

It says reports indicate that they are experiencing delays receiving critical care, exacerbating their conditions and increasing the risk of long term disability.

Full capacity

Royal Glamorgan Hospital continues to operate at full capacity raising “serious concerns” about its ability to manage the additional patient load effectively.

Additionally, the lack of proper public transport infrastructure to RGH remains a “significant barrier” for families wishing to visit their loved ones impacting patient recovery and family well-being.

The notice calls for an immediate review of the decision saying health and well-being of residents must be a top priority and that “we cannot stand by while critical healthcare services are compromised and our community’s needs are neglected.”

It is asking that the leader requests that the health board addresses the council at the earliest opportunity to give a comprehensive update on the situation, and the measures being taken to address these critical issues.

Staff shortages

In January this year, due to severe medical staffing shortages, Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board made an urgent temporary change to some of its inpatient hospital stroke services which included the acute stroke unit at Prince Charles Hospital moving to the Royal Glamorgan.

At the time of the announcement the health board said it appreciated the concern that this urgent change has caused but that a lack of specialist staff in the UK, worsened by long-term sickness and absence within the health board stroke team, meant it was currently not possible to maintain a safe acute stroke service across two hospitals.

It said the change has not affected the ability of emergency departments at any of its hospitals to treat those attending with a stroke or suspected stroke, and that any patient suffering with a stroke who attends any of its emergency departments would continue to be provided with the urgent treatment they need, swiftly and expertly.

Patients who require more intensive treatment and care will then be transferred by dedicated ambulance to the centralised acute stroke unit at Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

The health board said making the change meant that it could continue to provide a service that saves lives and reduces the devastating effects of stroke for as many patients as possible.

The health board claimed it was continuing to work hard to address the staffing challenges in order to make stroke care more sustainable and accessible for the communities it serves within Cwm Taf Morgannwg and the wider south Wales region.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

