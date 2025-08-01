Health board urges greater sun safety amid 79% increase in skin cancer treatment

A Welsh health board is issuing a strong warning to the public this summer, as new figures reveal a 79% increase in skin cancer treatment since 2019.

According to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, skin cancer, including melanoma – the most serious form – is on the rise. Just one sunburn every two years can triple the risk of developing it.

However, the vast majority of cases can be avoided. Research shows that 86% of skin cancers are preventable through simple but vital sun safety steps.

“Deeply concerning

Bernadette Tenorio, Lead Macmillan Skin Cancer Nurse Specialist at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We’ve seen a 79% increase in people being treated for skin cancer in Gwent, which is deeply concerning.”

“Skin cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age or skin type, so it’s vital that everyone takes steps to protect themselves. That means regularly reapplying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30; wearing hats, long sleeves and UV-protective sunglasses; and seeking shade, especially between 11am and 3pm when the sun is strongest.

“One bad sunburn can have lifelong consequences – early protection can save lives.”

The Health Board is urging everyone to follow these essential tips to protect themselves from sun damage, as well as taking extra care to protect children, as their skin is especially vulnerable.

It’s also important to remember that sunburn doesn’t only happen abroad — skin damage can occur here in Wales, even on cloudy days.

