Health board worst in Wales for children’s neurodevelopment waiting lists

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh University Health Board has shown that nearly 7,000 children and young people with conditions such as autism and ADHD are waiting for a neurodevelopment assessment.

The data comes as performance against NHS waiting target times continues to dip, official health board figures reveal.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board found that 6,920 young patients under the age of 18 were on the waiting list for assessments at the end of March 2026.

According to the report, the health board ranked last out of the seven health boards in Wales.

Under Welsh Government targets, health boards are expected to assess 80% of children within 26 weeks of referral.

But in March 2026, just 12.3% were seen within six months, meaning 87.7% of children and young people were waiting to be seen longer than the six-month benchmark.

This represents a fall from 14.4% seen, or 85.6% still waiting, in April 2025.

According to the report, the “all-Wales position” (average) is 24.1% in March 2026.#

The health board acknowledged changes to the system needed to be made. The report stated: “It is recognised nationally that current service models for children and young people requiring assessment, diagnosis, and support for neurodivergent conditions are no longer fit for purpose.”

“In recognition of this, health boards in Wales are working alongside local Children’s Regional Partnership Boards and Welsh Government to develop appropriate service models and pathways that better meet the needs of children and young people.”

The report added: “In the meantime, the health board is taking action to reduce the waiting times for children needing access to the service, including insourcing and outsourcing additional capacity.”

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