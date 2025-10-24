Health board’s mental health project brews confidence and qualifications

A partnership between a mental health charity and a Welsh health board is helping individuals on their recovery journey gain confidence, skills, and qualifications, one cup of coffee at a time.

The Coffee Cart Vocational Skills Project, a partnership between Growing Space and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB), launched in December 2024 at St Cadoc’s Hospital Headquarters.

The initiative offers a unique, hands-on learning experience for people with mental health needs, with the coffee cart operating three days a week across the health board.

Empowerment

Described as a vibrant hub of empowerment, the coffee cart provides vocational training in:

Barista skills

Customer service

Food hygiene and health & safety

Money handling

CV writing and marketing

Accredited qualifications through Adult Learning Wales

Participants begin with one-to-one support from staff member Niamh, gradually transitioning to team-based work to build confidence and social skills. So far, 14 individuals have taken part, each making meaningful progress in their recovery.

Confidence and communication

One participant, referred to as Jason, joined the project after a period of occupational therapy to improve his confidence and communication. Initially struggling with social interaction and isolation, Jason has since mastered barista skills, overcome anxiety, and is now preparing to attend college.

“It’s definitely a massive confidence boost,” said Jason. “It’s helped me improve my communication skills and working with others. It’s ok to make mistakes—it’s how you learn. The cart has helped me conquer my anxiety about leaving the house and accessing the community.”

Carly Pollock, Occupational Therapy Support Worker, added: “The Coffee Cart has been so valuable in Jason’s recovery. I believe the skills he’s developed have positively contributed to him feeling able to enrol on his course.”

Sustainability

The cart’s impact extends beyond individual stories. It’s now a familiar presence across ABUHB, serving hot drinks at meetings and events, while promoting sustainability through recyclable cups and creative reuse of materials like milk cartons for art projects.

Lucy Goodwin, Joint Professional Head of Occupational Therapy for Adult Mental Health, highlighted the broader significance: “Employment is one of the most significant factors influencing life expectancy and quality of life, yet individuals with mental health needs face disproportionately low employment rates.

The Coffee Cart is a fantastic joint initiative with Growing Space that offers far more than just practical training—it provides a nurturing space where individuals can rebuild confidence, foster relationships, and take positive steps toward a brighter future.”

