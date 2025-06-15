Health board’s researchers launch study into bowel cancer blood test

Researchers at a Welsh health board have launched a study that will investigate whether bowel cancer and polyps (abnormal cells that grow inside the body which can turn into cancer) can be identified by a simple blood test.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board (CTM UHB) researchers have been working with CanSense, a Wales-based life science company. Together, they are evaluating a test called CanSense-CRC, which analyses blood samples to help detect bowel cancer and polyps.

CTM is the only health board in Wales undertaking this research, with CanSense recruiting patients at Prince Charles and Royal Glamorgan Hospitals.

Detection

Bowel cancer is a common cancer and a significant cause of death worldwide. Early detection improves survival, however symptoms are nonspecific, which makes it challenging for bowel cancer to be diagnosed.

Currently bowel cancers are diagnosed after patients present to primary care (e.g. their GP) with symptoms. Patients are then asked to provide a stool sample using a test called the faecal immunochemical test (FIT). This helps doctors decide if further hospital tests are needed, usually a colonoscopy, where a small camera is used to look inside the bowel.

CanSense-CRC uses a technique called Raman Spectroscopy, where a laser light is directed at a blood sample to produce a unique spectral pattern. This pattern is then analysed by advanced artificial intelligence software to assess the likelihood of bowel cancer or early-stage growths known as polyps. It functions much like a barcode scanner, but for blood, providing a fast and accurate risk assessment.

By combining the CanSense-CRC blood test with the FIT test, the teams can improve cancer detection rates and make the clinical pathway more efficient. High-risk patients can be fast-tracked for diagnostic colonoscopies, while most others can avoid the invasive procedure. This helps ease the pressure on hospitals and reduce waiting lists.

Evaluation

The research team are currently undertaking a real-world evaluation of the blood test in patients who have been referred to the hospital with bowel symptoms, who have completed a faecal test (the FIT test). Patients are asked to provide a blood sample which will be sent to CanSense for testing.

The project is funded from a Cancer Challenge funding call which is a collaboration between the SBRI Centre of Excellence in Wales and the Innovation and Market Development Unit in Northern Ireland which is funded by the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Department for Economy.

Professor John Geen, R&D Assistant Director for CTM UHB is acting as the Chief Investigator for this study. All study recruitment will be taking place at CTM UHB, with Mr Parin Shah (Consultant General and Colorectal Surgeon and Clinical Director General Surgery) acting as the local Principal Investigator.

Professor John Geen, Assistant Director for Research and Development, CTM UHB, said: “This study could have a considerable patient benefit, particularly for identifying bowel cancer, which is a common condition that presents within our population.

“Identifying blood biomarkers that can support existing diagnostic tests (FIT and colonoscopy) could help with the speed of diagnosis and more efficient use of diagnostic resources. CTM UHB have a key research objective to support Welsh life science companies, such as CanSense, in researching and developing their innovative technologies for patient care”.

Pressures

Professor Dean Harris, Medical Director, CanSense said: “The work with CTM UHB will help position the new CanSense-CRC blood test in the NHS pathway, helping to alleviate the waiting list pressures in the system. This will help find and treat cancers patients quicker.

“The CanSense team has been hugely impressed with the professionalism and efficiency of the CTM UHB R&D team and clinicians in delivering the study, and we’ll like to thank them for their ongoing hard work and support in this collaboration.”

Mr Parin Shah, Consultant General and Colorectal Surgeon and Clinical Director General Surgery, said: “This study supports the vital work needed to advance bowel cancer care by improving early detection strategies and easing the burden on both patients and healthcare services.

“Echoing the commitment of Bowel Cancer UK to saving lives, it focuses on making diagnosis faster, less invasive, and more accessible for patients experiencing bowel cancer symptoms”.

