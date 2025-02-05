Health chiefs question axing of Cardiff University nursing school

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Health chiefs have questioned the decision to close Wales’ most prestigious nursing school.

Cardiff University has announced plans to cut 400 full-time jobs amid a funding shortfall with nursing among the subjects it is proposing to axe, along with music, some history courses and theology while some other courses could be merged.

The school has around 800 students a year and is described by the Royal College of Nursing Wales as “very important” to the country’s supply of nurses, with many remaining in Wales to work.

Members of Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board questioned the decision by Cardiff University to axe the school as it, and other NHS bodies, pay the university for training places, including postgraduate courses for existing staff.

‘Very odd’

Jenny Winslade, the board’s director of nursing, called the decision “very odd”.

She said: “It’s very odd how it has been done but it appears to be quite firm as they’ve already emailed my education lead to say they wouldn’t be running any nursing, and even postgraduate, courses going forward so it is a real blow.”

Ms Winslade said the board would be supporting its existing nurses, including those following masters programmes, and said they are “nervous”.

Workforce director Sarah Simmonds said she and Ms Winslade have contact the Welsh NHS education and training authority through which the health board has contracts with Cardiff University.

She warned: “It will be a significant impact on us.”

Health board chair Ann Lloyd, who said the university hadn’t given the health board “much notice” of its proposal added: “We will have to have further discussions with them to understand precisely what the impact is but it is a great source of income for them.”

Board members, Monmouthshire councillor Penny Jones said closure could mean nursing is no longer an option for some. She said: “With the cost-of-living crisis it will really affect the Valleys as they can’t afford to anywhere else.”

Ms Simmonds said the board also has a “really good route” to nursing through the University of South Wales which attracts students from the Valleys and noted the board’s chief executive, Nicola Prygodzicz, had said its response to the proposal is also “about working with other providers.”

Councillors

Torfaen Borough councillors have also raised concerns over the impact should Cardiff’s Nursing School, which is ranked number one in Wales and fifth in the UK, close on the availability of health visitors.

Councillors were considering early years support provided by the borough council and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Labour Councillor Rose Seaborne said: “The announcement Cardiff University will cut nursing is a concern if they (health workers) have to do a nursing qualification before they can become a health visitor.”

Health visitors are specialist community public health nurses, midwives or registered nurses.

Labour member Jayne Watkins had asked if the joint meeting of the council’s children and families and education scrutiny committees could make a recommendation on boosting recruitment of health visitors, but was told the issue is primarily the responsibility of the health board.

The university’s proposals are subject to an ongoing consultation process.

