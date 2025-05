Health chiefs urge parents to ensure children in Wales receive HPV vaccine

Parents and guardians in Wales are being urged to ensure children are vaccinated to protect them against HPV related cancers.

HPV (human papillomavirus) is a common virus in the UK, and it’s estimated that 8 out of 10 people will be infected with it at some point in their lives.

In schools across Wales the HPV vaccine is being offered to all year 8 pupils, and to those who may have previously missed their vaccination.

Young people who don’t attend school, or who have missed their HPV vaccination in school will also be given opportunities to receive the vaccine, either in school, community vaccination centres or through their GP.

Cell changes

Chris Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “Most HPV infections don’t show any symptoms and for most people, the virus will clear from the body naturally without causing harm. However, in some cases it can lead to cell changes that may develop into cancer, or cause genital warts

“High-risk types of HPV are linked to cervical cancer, head and neck cancers, and other cancers of the genitals and anus.

“The HPV vaccine is a safe and highly effective single-dose vaccine that is offered to all children at 12 to 13 years of age, or school year 8. It provides long-lasting protection against HPV and the cancers it can cause.”

Cervical cancer

Rhian Griffiths was just 25 when she died from cervical cancer. At the time there was no vaccination against HPV as part of the routine immunisation schedule for Wales. Her parents are now urging families to protect their children by ensuring they take up the HPV vaccine when offered.

Her father Wayne, said: “Rhian didn’t want to be forgotten and she never will be. If hearing her story encourages even one person to get vaccinated or attend a screening, it could save a life and spare another family the pain we have been through.

“Don’t be unsure – what’s stopping you? There are no disadvantages, and it could save your life. Anything that can reduce your risk of cancer is worth it.”

Some HPV-related cancers are more common in men than women, yet despite this, boys are less likely to get their HPV vaccine than girls.

PHW officials say that this year presents “a renewed opportunity for parents and guardians of both boys and girls to ensure their children have the best protection against future HPV related cancers, as efforts continue to meet the Welsh Government’s 90 per cent vaccination target”.

Young people remain eligible to receive the HPV vaccine up until their 25th birthday. For boys, the catch up is for those born after 1 September 2006.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email