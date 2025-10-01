Health chiefs urge public to get flu jab as winter approaches

Public Health Wales is urging people with long-term health conditions to take up the offer of a flu vaccine this winter to reduce the risk of serious illness.

Officials warn that flu can cause severe complications, particularly for those with underlying conditions such as asthma, diabetes and chronic liver disease.

Adults with liver disease are 48 times more likely to face serious outcomes, while those with weakened immune systems face risks more than 45 times higher than the general population.

Flu jabs are offered annually by the NHS in Wales and are recommended for older adults, young children, pregnant women, health and social care workers, carers and people in care homes.

Children from age two through to year 11 are also eligible.

Infection

Last year, almost one million people in Wales received the flu jab, including nearly 200,000 with long-term health conditions and more than 10,000 pregnant women.

Public Health Wales says the jab reduces the likelihood of infection, eases the severity of illness and helps stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme, described vaccination as “the best protection we have”.

“Winter viruses such as flu are easily spread and can be very serious for older people and those with health conditions,” he said. “Getting vaccinated is what we do every winter to stay well – it’s the most effective way to stay protected from serious illness, which can result in hospitalisation.

“Many people will also be eligible for other vaccinations this winter, including COVID-19 and RSV. Together, these vaccines provide the best protection against the viruses that put pressure on the NHS every year.”

Flu season

Flu season in 2024 started early and continued into spring, adding strain to health and care services. Public Health Wales is stressing the importance of booking appointments quickly and setting reminders to attend.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Isabel Oliver, said vaccines should be complemented by simple hygiene measures.

“Vaccination remains the most effective tool against flu, but washing hands regularly and staying home if unwell also help stop infections that can be very serious for some people,” she said. “Don’t delay getting your vaccinations – give yourself the best protection for the season ahead.”

More details about how to access the flu vaccine are available on the Public Health Wales website.