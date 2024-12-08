Health chiefs urge relatives not to visit hospital patients if they feel unwell

A health board is asking people not to visit loved ones in hospital if they are feeling unwell, following an increase in the number of people with flu in the local community.

Powys Teaching Health Board is urging people not to visit patients if they have been ill in the last 48 hours, or have had contact with people with diarrhoea, vomiting or flu-like symptoms in recent days.

Highly infectious

Mererid Bowley, Executive Director of Public Health with Powys Teaching Health Board said: “Although flu can be very nasty it will usually get better without the need to see a doctor or attend hospital.

But it is a highly infectious illness, so we are urging people with symptoms to stay away from hospital to help stop the virus spreading.

“Hospital visitors also have an important role to play in preventing the spread of infection so if you, or someone within your household, is unwell with flu-like symptoms, diarrhoea, vomiting or any other infectious condition they should not visit friends or relatives in hospital and should ensure they have been clear of any symptoms for at least 48 hours before visiting.”

Symptoms

Flu symptoms can come on very quickly and can include a sudden high temperature, feeling tired or exhausted, a dry cough, a sore throat, diarrhoea or stomach pain and feeling sick and vomiting.

“I encourage everyone to stock up your home medicine cabinet [nclude hyperlink to information]. Medicine cabinet essentials such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can help lower your temperature and treat aches and pains. There is helpful advice available from the NHS 111 Wales website, and your local community pharmacist is an excellent source of advice and treatments,” Ms Bowley added.

“Most people will be able to manage their symptoms at home, without seeing a doctor, by getting plenty of rest, keeping warm and drinking plenty of water.

“But flu can be very serious for some people, and vaccination is the best defence.”

Vaccine

Anyone eligible for a free flu vaccine this winter, who has not yet booked their appointment, is also being urged to get their vaccination now.

Those eligible for flu vaccination include:

people aged 65 and over

anyone in a clinical at-risk group, people who are immunosuppressed

pregnant women

people with learning disabilities

health and social care workers and carers

2 & 3 year olds

Primary and secondary aged school children

