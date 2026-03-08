Health emergency declared as councillors clash ahead of election

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A health emergency in mid Wales has been declared by county councillors despite a row over the legality of late amendments to the motion

At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, March 5, councillors received a motion by Anti-Poverty champion Cllr Joy Jones (Powys Independents – Newtown East) to call a: “Powys Health Crisis Emergency and express its deep concern at the unacceptable state of healthcare provision for the people of Powys.”

In a confusing and politically charged atmosphere, Cllr Jones’ six-point plan had been hijacked by Liberal Democrat Senedd election hopeful Cllr Glyn Preston (Llanidloes), who just before the meeting had added a further two amendments to the six-point motion.

This was to try to ensure that the healthcare crisis in Powys is at the top of the agenda for the forthcoming election.

Cllr Preston’s late addition to the motion saw Powys Independents cry foul and ask for a legal opinion on whether it should be included in the debate.

Cllr Graham Breeze (Powys Independents – Welshpool Llanerchyddol) said: “I’m absolutely shocked. The amendment has little or no resemblance to the proposal in front of us, and I suggest it’s not allowed.”

Cllr Breeze quoted the relevant parts of the constitution which would allow the amendments to be rejected by the council chairman, Cllr William Powell (Liberal Democrat – Talgarth).

Cllr Breeze continued: “It’s not an amendment; it’s not an addition; it’s a new and separate proposal, and I ask that it’s not admitted.”

Head of legal services, Clive Pinney, responded that the advice he had given is that it is an addition to the amendment and had been accepted as it “does not duly affect the nature of the motion.”

Cllr Powell said: “We had a significant discussion on this.”

Cllr Breeze said: “I’m appalled, and you have advised the chair that it’s OK.”

Mr Pinney, who is believed to be retiring soon, said that Cllr Breeze could “raise” a complaint with the chief executive Emma Palmer if he “so wished.”

“The advice I have given is appropriate, and I’m afraid we disagree,” said Mr Pinney.

Cllr Angela Davies (Liberal Democrat – Rhayader) asked what adding the amendments to the motion would do.

Cllr Davies said: “It’s not to replace but to add two more and strengthen the whole motion. Have I understood that correctly?”

Cllr Powell said that this was a ‘valid interpretation.’

Councillors then voted to include the extra amendments in the motion, which was approved with 29 councillors voting for, 22 against, and three abstentions.

Conservative group leader, Cllr Aled Davies (Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin), who is also standing in the Senedd election, said: “I fully approve of this motion.

“If successful at the election, the Welsh Conservatives will declare a national health emergency on day one in response to the crisis our NHS is in.”

Deputy council leader and Labour group leader, Cllr Matthew Dorrance, said: “It wasn’t that long ago we stood on our doorsteps and clapped the NHS.

“Now it feels because the Welsh Parliament elections are approaching, there are some in this room who want to give them a kicking instead, and that feels grossly unfair.”

He said that the route to solving the issues would be to talk to Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) in private rather than bring motions with “inflammatory language that seeks to scare the public.”

Cllr Dorrance added: “This motion is incredibly political and is confused; it talks about so many issues but fails to deal with anything head-on.”

Cllr Sian Cox (Liberal Democrat – Llangors) said: “The motion ignores the context that the health crisis sits within, which is UK-wide, with a host of interrelated and complex causes and a public sector funding crisis.

“PTHB is not responsible for the causes of the crisis; it’s one of our partner agencies and, like us, it’s struggling to meet demand without sufficient resources to do that.

“I don’t see how blaming, accusing, or demanding is going to contribute in any way to reducing the health crisis.”

Eventually, a vote on what ended up being a seven-point motion saw 42 votes in favour, 10 against, and one abstention.