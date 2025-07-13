Health experts urge people in Wales to take steps to stay well in hot weather

With temperatures across Wales set to remain high today, Public Health Wales is urging people to take steps to stay well in the heat.

Prolonged exposure to hot weather can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Anyone can become unwell when the weather is hot, but some people are particularly vulnerable.

Risk

Dr Giri Shankar, Director of Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: “Hot weather is a particular risk to children, older people and those with pre-existing health conditions. It’s important that we look out for our family, friends and neighbours while temperatures stay high.

“This means taking simple steps such as making sure they’re drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun between 11am and 3pm. It’s also best to avoid planning strenuous activity in the heat of the day.

“If you do go outside, make sure it’s somewhere with plenty of shade and you’re wearing sun cream, loose clothing and a hat.”

Other ways to stay well in the heat include:

Avoiding alcohol, caffeine, hot and sugary drinks, which can dehydrate you

Closing blinds and curtains on windows that are in direct sunlight during the day

Using an electrical fan can help cool the space if temperatures are below 35°C (above this temperature, they may not help to cool the space)

If someone you’re with feels unwell, move them to a cool place and remove all unnecessary clothing. Get them to drink a sports or rehydration drink, or cool water, and try to cool their skin by using a fan or a wet sponge.

If you are concerned about someone else’s symptoms or your own, seek medical advice by contacting NHS 111. In an emergency, dial 999.

For more information about how to stay well in the heat, visit the Public Health Wales website here.

